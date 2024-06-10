Home / Entertainment / Music

Composer Turns Pet Portraits Into Beautiful Music That Reflects Your Furry Friend’s Personality

By Regina Sienra on June 10, 2024

Visual artists have long been inspired by their pets. There's a seemingly endless supply of pet photography and even quirky crafts paying homage to our animal companions. But it turns out, our furry friends can also prompt creatives to write beautiful music—and not just the silly songs you sing to your dog or cat about how much you love them. Noam Oxman is an artist and composer who captures animal personalities in his Sympawnies series, meaning every pet gets a “symphony” of their own.

Oxman draws from a pup's playfulness or a kitty's demeanor and translates it to music. The composer also takes the pet's likeness and makes it part of the sheet music. And so, the sympawnies are both a tribute to their charming appearances and their unique ways of being. To make it even more compelling, Oxman creates arrangements for different instruments, offering a touching, deep sound, and a one-of-a-kind portrait.

The composer's creativity also extends to the titles of his creations. Oxman toys around with classical music concepts and gives them a pet twist. For example, a dog named Lola, inspired a piano “quartail,” while a pooch known as Bashka prompted the composer to write a “Viennese Wolftz.”

If you'd like your furry companion to have its own sympawny composed for them, you can commission your own pet’s musical portrait on Oxman’s website. Not only will you be immortalizing your beloved companion but you would also be supporting animals in need, as the composer has pledged to donate at least 20% of all proceeds to helping feed and give medical treatment to stray cats.

To stay up to date with the artist’s pet-inspired melodies, you can subscribe to Oxman's YouTube channel.

Noam Oxman is an artist and composer who captures animal personalities in his Sympawnies series—meaning every pet gets a “symphony” of their own.

The composer takes the pet's likeness and makes it part of the sheet music.

And so, the sympawnies are both a tribute to their charming appearances and their unique ways of being.

To make it even more compelling, Oxman creates arrangements for different instruments, offering a touching, deep sound, and a one-of-a-kind portrait.

Oxman toys around with classical music concepts and gives them a pet twist.

Sympawnies by Noam Oxman: Website | YouTube | Instagram
h/t: [Colossal]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
