Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest Bring Us Exceptional Views of the Stars

Exceptional images of the stars are on full display at the Royal Observatory Greenwich announced its shortlist for the thirteenth Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest. From the Northern Lights reflecting in the waters of remote Sweden to incredible views of spiral galaxies, the finalist images are an inspiring view into the world of astronomy.

While the overall winner, which will be announced in mid-September, will take home a £10,000 cash prize, there are many other categories that will also be rewarded. This includes Aurorae, People and Space, Our Sun, and Galaxies. There is also the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year, which will be awarded to a talented photographer under the age of 16.

A quick scroll through some of the shortlist shows just how much there is to see and explore within our universe. Some images are clearly rooted on Earth, while others, like Damian Peach's portrait of Saturn, bring us far into the solar system. The finalists hail from around the globe and include familiar names like Andrew McCarthy, who is known for his impressive backyard astrophotography.

As we wait for the expert panel of judges to make the final judgement, take a look at some of our favorite photos from the Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest.

