Striking Winners of the 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Piper Mackay, USA. Overall Winner, Travel Photographer of the Year Location: Loiyangalani, Northern Kenya “A Rendile girl, adorned in elaborate traditional attire, is covered in beads and ornaments, symbolizing her readiness for marriage and attracting a husband. Her dress, rich in cultural significance, features layers of intricately woven beads, cowhide, and other handcrafted elements. She holds a calabash, a symbol of nourishment and abundance, with graceful poise. Captured in infrared, the surreal tones of the desolate environment amplify her presence as she stands alone amidst the emptiness as a symbol of resilience and grace.”
The Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) competition has unveiled the winners of its 2024 contest. American photographer Piper Mackay, who is based in Kenya, was awarded the title of Travel Photographer of the Year for her strong portfolio of monochromatic infrared images.
“So many images seen today are over-saturated, over-processed, and even AI-generated,” says TPOTY founder Chris Coe. “A ‘less is more’ approach is often far more effective. It is therefore refreshing to judge images which demonstrate good camera craft and in-camera creativity—shot full-frame, or close to it, and with very little retouching.
“Piper Mackay’s distinctive winning images illustrate this ‘less is more’ ideal well. They are beautifully composed, celebrating both Indigenous women and wildlife on the African savanna. The use of black and white, with a camera converted to shoot infrared (IR), allows us to absorb the details and atmosphere which good monochrome conveys so well. Her images have an immediate impact, but the intricate detail and atmosphere captured is also eye-catching and highly engaging.”
Fourteen-year-old Raymond Zhang from China was named the Young Travel Photographer of the Year. His incredible images of an old steam train and its drivers could face off with any adult entry. He threw himself into the mix to document the trials and tribulations of the train.
In addition to the portfolio prizes, several awards were given out for single images and a People's Choice winner was named. Italy's Mauro De Bettio won the People's Choice Award for his portrait of a man in Nigeria balancing a Pangolin on his head. De Bettio's photo is an important reminder of the work that needs to be done to protect this endangered species.
Scroll down to see more winners from the 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year contest, and then head to the official website to see more than 170 winning images from the competition.
Here are the stunning winners of the 2024 International Travel Photographer of the Year contest.
Raymond Zhang, China (age 14). Winner, Young TPOTY. Location: Sandaoling coal mine, Hami city, Xinjiang province, China “The workers in the Sandaoling coal mine had worked there for more than forty years. However, soon the coal mine would be closed and they would face retirement (it has probably closed now). Facing their future, they felt confused, uncertain and sad. Moreover, it was Chinese New Year. They had to work instead of reuniting with their family.”
Mauro De Bettio, Italy. Winner, People's Choice Location: Lagos, Nigeria “In the bustling markets of Lagos, Nigeria, a man stands as a beacon of hope, courage, and compassion, proudly balancing a pangolin atop his head—a poignant symbol of resilience. This pangolin was rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, an industry that has made Nigeria a hub for trafficking. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) highlights Nigeria as a key exporter of pangolin scales, fueling a multimillion-dollar black market. Locally hunted for food and trafficked internationally for traditional medicine and fashion, pangolins face grave threats. This man’s act underscores the urgent need to protect these gentle creatures, whose survival is increasingly endangered by human greed and exploitation.”
Partha Pratim Roy, India. Winner, Best Single Image in Faces, People, Cultures Portfolio Location: Mount Bromo, Jawa Timur, East Java, Indonesia “On the windswept sands of Mount Bromo, an Indonesian horseman struggles to control his aggressive, energetic horse. The man, gripping tightly, is thrown to the ground, volcanic dust clinging to his face lined with years of toil. Life here is unyielding, demanding strength and resilience from man and beast alike. For the Tenggerese, this is more than survival—it’s a way of life, etched in their culture. The horseman, undeterred, reflects a people whose enduring spirit thrives even amidst the challenges of this untamed terrain.”
Matthew DeSantis, USA. Winner, One Shot: Cities, Towns, Streets Location: Thimphu, Bhutan “Against the majestic Buddha Dordennma Statue in Thimphu, Bhutanese teens play street baseball, blending tradition and modernity in their gho attire. This reflects Bhutan's decade-long baseball journey, inspired by HRH Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck’s vision to nurture a sports culture. This game on concrete echoes their humble beginnings, symbolizing resilience and hope for baseball’s future in Bhutan, while showcasing the Kingdom’s unique harmony of heritage and progress.”
Alain Schroeder, Belgium. Winner, Best Single Image in Planet Earth – Landscape, Climate & Water Portfolio Location: Jeruksari near Pekalongan, Indonesia “Mutiari, 4 years old, plays with a friend in the flooded streets of Jeruksari. The sea level in Indonesia has risen by an alarming 4mm annually since 1992, a tangible consequence of climate change. Northern coastal cities are the most rapidly and severely affected, compounded by tidal flooding that inundates villages with slow-receding water. Poorly planned urbanization and infrastructure development also contribute to flooding in these low-lying areas.”
Roie Galitz, Israel. Winner, Planet Earth – Landscape, Climate & Water Portfolio Location: Bråsvellbreen, Svalbard “More waterfalls carve the landscape of Bråsvellbreen. As ice caps and glaciers melt faster in our polar regions, we will lose so much of this fragile environment to climate change. As these waters flow into the ocean, they accelerate coastal threats worldwide, emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change to protect vulnerable ecosystems and human populations alike.”
Maricruz Sainz de Aja, Mexico. Winner, Faces, People, Cultures Portfolio Location: Simbu Province, Central Highlands, Papua New Guinea “Two Wauga elders stand together, among the very few who remain as guardians of their tribe’s traditions. Their weathered faces, marked by deep wrinkles, reflect a lifetime of wisdom and resilience. Adorned with intricate feathered headdresses and covered in black mud, they represent a culture at risk of fading. The elder in the foreground gazes thoughtfully, bearing the responsibility of preserving their legacy. Behind him, the second elder mirrors the same quiet strength, their shared presence a symbol of the community’s enduring bonds. This powerful image captures the fragility of their cultural rituals, reminding us of the importance of safeguarding traditions before they are lost forever.”
Maksymilian Paczkowski, Poland (age 17). Winner, Young TPOTY 15-18 Location: Środa Wielkopolska, Poland “I was photographing shorebirds and rails at a puddle in the middle of reeds. On my third day a kingfisher sat right in front of me. He changed positions several times, allowing me to take a photo, as he was taking off, and then sat up on a reed.”
Vlad Paulet, Romania (age 18). Runner-up, Young TPOTY 15-18 Location: Cuejdel Lake, Romania “Last year I had the chance to enjoy this season in a place which was on my bucket list for quite some time. Cuejdel Lake, located in Neamt county, Romania, is one of the most unique and beautiful places in my country, especially during this time of the year. The wide color palette of the trees reflected in the lake create a beautiful view and, if you are lucky enough, you can also have a little fog on the surface of the water.”
Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong. Winner, One Shot: Escape Location: Sveti Tomaz, Slovenia “In this serene paradise, a quaint church perches atop a gentle hill, surrounded by delicate trees draped in soft snow. The tranquil atmosphere, illuminated by a gentle glow, invites introspection. Wisps of mist weave through the landscape, creating a dreamlike quality that embodies peace and timeless beauty.”
Gilberto Costa, Portugal. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Bekopaka, Madagascar “The Manabolo River in Madagascar, has several caves on its limestone banks. When we visited one of these caves I noticed the unique texture of the entrance ceiling, which almost looked like a reflection of the sand floor. I stood there trying to capture these textures when one of the canoe drivers inattentively placed himself in the middle of the scene, posing for me completely unnoticed. I took advantage of the moment and added the elegant figure of the man to the stone and sand textures, with the boats and the river in the background.”
Kevin Hoare, USA. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Mindima, Papua New Guinea “As their name suggests, the Insect Hunters of Papua New Guinea’s diet is primarily insects. While navigating the highland forests they wear large hats made of leaves and mud, which are set on fire. The fire serves multiple purposes, including shining light while walking at night, as well as grilling any insects they find on walks. This tribe is distinguished by their hats and distinct black-and-white horizontal striped body paint.”
Leonardo Murray, Australia (age 12). Winner, Young TPOTY 14 Year and Under Location: Namibia “Namibia sand dunes at sunset.”
Jenny Stock, UK. Winner, Wildlife, Nature & Underwater Portfolio Location: Jardines de la Reina, Cuba “Crocodiles have a very low profile above the water line once they are swimming, in order to keep their presence well hidden from their pray. For a photographer trying to achieve a split shot – half above the water, half below – with a crocodile is quite the challenge. I wanted this powerful beast’s eye to just pop out above the waterline and had to take many photos like this to eventually achieve this image.”
Joshua Holko, Australia. Winner, Best Single Image in Wildlife, Nature & Underwater Portfolio Location: Steppe Region of Eastern Mongolia “A Pallas cat lies flat in the snow at first light, their method for camouflage. The cat is covered in hoar frost in the freezing -35º Celsius morning temperature in this region of Mongolia in winter and was likely out hunting all night.”
Jo Kearney, UK. Winner, One Shot: Festivals & Celebrations Location: Rumbur, Kalash Valleys, near Chitral, Pakistan “Girls celebrate during ‘Chilam Joshi,’ also known as the Kalash Spring Festival. The Kalash people are always exotically dressed but during the festival they wear more outlandish headdresses including feathers and embroidered dresses and beads. The Kalash people believe that Chilam Joshi brings about the balance of nature and ensures the fertility of the land and so during the festival, the Kalash people perform rituals to honor their gods and goddesses. The festival provides an opportunity for the community to come together, strengthen social bonds, and pass on cultural traditions to younger generations.”
Erhan Coral, Turkey. Winner, One Shot: Women in World Culture Location: Oaxaca, Mexico “The Día de los Muertos in Oaxaca, Mexico is a deeply spiritual and culturally rich celebration of life and death. The elderly woman sits contemplatively among the graves adorned with bright orange marigolds, candles, and personal mementos. Her expression reflects a mixture of sorrow and peace, perhaps as she communes with the spirits of her loved ones. The warm glow of candlelight illuminates the scene, creating a sacred and intimate atmosphere.”
Florian Kriechbaumer, Germany. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Dubai, UAE “A panoramic view of Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline. The beautiful blue hues of the morning light slowly turn orange and yellow from the rising sun in the east, illuminating the world's tallest building while thick fog rolling in from the desert covers the ground, creating the illusion of a city in the clouds. While many images of this rare phenomenon exist by now, I’ve always been looking for a new angle and composition – through persistence and patience I’ve been able to achieve this goal through a panoramic photo from the roof of a skyscraper that’s a little bit set back from the rest of the skyline.”
Dmytro Geshengorin, Germany. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Duesseldorf, Germany “One day, waiting for a train in a city close to the one I live in, I noticed that the opposite platform looked like a theatre stage with all the commuters having arranged themselves perfectly for a brief moment and I quickly took the shot. This is the beauty of photography. No great travel is needed to make a great photograph; some luck and an awareness of one’s surroundings are enough.”
Thibault Gerbaldi, France. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Pampallacta, Peru “In the Andean mountains of Peru, Inca traditions form an integral part of the culture and daily life of its people. I was deeply moved by the cultural reverence demonstrated by the family I lived with towards their customs and ancestral past. A profound sense of community permeated every aspect of life there. The use of embroidery is not just decorative; it is a vibrant expression of the rich heritage and traditions passed down through generations. These intricate designs often carry symbolic significance, representing elements of nature, history, or spirituality that hold deep importance for the community.”
Jo Martindale, UK. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Battersea Power Station, Battersea, London, UK “As soon as I saw the light streaming in the majestic windows of the old turbine hall at Battersea Power Station I knew I had to capture it, and that it would be perfect in black & white. Making this image was an exercise in patience as I waited for a moment with no other passersby, and I could include only my daughter in the scene and incorporate a sense of scale.”
Sofia Brogi, Italy. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Karsha, Zanskar Valley “This photo was taken in Karsha, a village surrounded by the mountains of the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. At that moment, I was attending a festival where all the monks from the village's two monasteries, both female and male, had gathered for a long Puja that lasted all afternoon. The only complication was a sandstorm that made it difficult for the younger monks to concentrate. Some sought shelter under tents made from sheets, while others played cricket with sticks and tennis balls. Meanwhile, this monk decided to stand up and walk away from the gathering place.”
Trevor Cole, Ireland. Runner-up, Faces, People, Cultures Portfolio Location: Herat, Western Afghanistan “A young Kuchi nomad girl. Pashtun nomads hail from more than a dozen tribes of the larger Ghilzai group, were once one of the largest nomadic communities in the world. But decades of war, forced internal displacement, climate change and resulting droughts, socioeconomic and technological changes, and a push toward a sedentary have rendered them one of the most marginalized communities in Afghanistan.”
Kaz Rollison, UK. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Bazaar, Tashkent, Uzbekistan “Chorsu Bazaar dates back to the Middle Ages when it was one of the important destinations on the Silk Road. A wide variety of food is for sale. We were wandering through one of the many passageways around lunch time, when we passed this group of women sitting chatting, surrounded by bags of onions and potatoes. On our travels through Uzbekistan I had noticed several groups of women sitting chatting together in their work breaks, often in quite unusual places – next to flower beds where they had been gardening or on the curbs of streets that they had been cleaning. This was probably the most unusual of all.”
Khaichuin Sim, Malaysia. Winner, Rising Talent Location: Danum Valley, Sabah, Malaysia “A delicate spider perches majestically atop a golden mushroom, its long legs poised in a display of elegance and control. The dark background contrasts sharply with the illuminated subject, highlighting the intricate details of both spider and mushroom. This image captures the often-overlooked beauty of small creatures and their habitats, showcasing the fascinating interplay between light and shadow in the natural world. It invites viewers to appreciate the complexity and wonder of even the tiniest inhabitants of our planet.”