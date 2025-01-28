Striking Winners of the 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

The Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) competition has unveiled the winners of its 2024 contest. American photographer Piper Mackay, who is based in Kenya, was awarded the title of Travel Photographer of the Year for her strong portfolio of monochromatic infrared images.

“So many images seen today are over-saturated, over-processed, and even AI-generated,” says TPOTY founder Chris Coe. “A ‘less is more’ approach is often far more effective. It is therefore refreshing to judge images which demonstrate good camera craft and in-camera creativity—shot full-frame, or close to it, and with very little retouching.

“Piper Mackay’s distinctive winning images illustrate this ‘less is more’ ideal well. They are beautifully composed, celebrating both Indigenous women and wildlife on the African savanna. The use of black and white, with a camera converted to shoot infrared (IR), allows us to absorb the details and atmosphere which good monochrome conveys so well. Her images have an immediate impact, but the intricate detail and atmosphere captured is also eye-catching and highly engaging.”

Fourteen-year-old Raymond Zhang from China was named the Young Travel Photographer of the Year. His incredible images of an old steam train and its drivers could face off with any adult entry. He threw himself into the mix to document the trials and tribulations of the train.

In addition to the portfolio prizes, several awards were given out for single images and a People's Choice winner was named. Italy's Mauro De Bettio won the People's Choice Award for his portrait of a man in Nigeria balancing a Pangolin on his head. De Bettio's photo is an important reminder of the work that needs to be done to protect this endangered species.

