Incredible Winning Images of The Nature Photography Contest 2024

“Emperor Spy” by Thomas Vijayan. Photographer of the Year.
No matter how much we see of this great planet, it'll never cease to amaze us. But, a reminder never hurts. For that, look no further than the winning images of The Nature Photography Contest 2024. Showcasing photographers worldwide, the selected imagery is beautiful from an aesthetic perspective. Just as important, however, is the greater messaging around it. The photographs are a voice for nature. They remind us what's at stake and that the landscapes and wildlife we love hang in the balance of our delicate—and resilient—environment.
With that duality in mind, The Nature Photography Contest had a theme for its 2024 showcase: “A tribute to the beauty and fragility of our planet.” The winning photographers' works fit this idea. Christopher Paetkau was awarded the Photography of the Year for his aerial image, Polar Bear Amid Fireweed Blooms. The gorgeous piece is striking in its contrast; a polar bear, which we associate with the frigid landscape, rests in a field of colorful fireweed flowers. It highlights the adaptability of wildlife—especially in light of a climate crisis.
Photographer Thomas Vijayan won the prestigious title of Photographer of the Year 2024 for his overall outstanding portfolio of nature images in various categories. He wowed the judges with “his ability to capture nature’s beauty and the wildlife that inhabits it demonstrates his mastery and deep connection with the natural world.” As part of his prize, he has the honor of selecting the place where nearly 500 trees will be planted, in collaboration with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted.
View the winning category images below and check out The Nature Photography Contest 2024 to see more. The organizers are now working on the third edition of the contest, which is expected to launch in May 2025.
“Polar Bear Amid Fireweed Blooms” by Christopher Paetkau. Photography of the Year.
“A majestic polar bear wandering through a sea of blazing magenta fireweed. The scene was surreal—the golden hues of sunrise mingled with the vibrant fireweed, creating a breathtaking backdrop as the bear hunted for Arctic Terns among the rocks. After a successful hunt and a morning snack, the bear settled into the fireweed for rest. This fleeting experience was a powerful reminder of the raw magic and tranquility of the Arctic wilderness.”
“Tributo al cielo” by Francisco Cortes Arias. Winner, Night World.
“An impressive eruption of the Volcano of Fire “Chi'Gag” in Guatemala. A starry sky, a full moon that was hiding and the unforeseen and impressive eruption of Chi`gag that seemed from the earth to offer its strength and energy to the sky and the whole universe. It was a unique moment of communion with nature in all its splendor!”
“Moby Dick” by James Ferrara. Winner, Underwater.
“Off the coast of Dominica, I was fortunate enough to dive with a pod of sperm whales. This day there was tons of sargassum weed in the water. A large sperm whale started to barrel towards me. I held my ground and when it passed me it felt like a train going by. I was lucky to snap a few photos and the sargassum weed added to the composition of the shot.”
“Glacial blue” by Stuart Chape. Winner, Natural Landscape.
“Aerial view from a helicopter of the glacial blue waters of the Tasman River flowing into Lake Pukaki from the high mountains of Aoraki-Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand.”
“Hairy ice cave” by Berthold Grünhagen. Winner, Macrophotography.
“Hair ice forms on dead wood under very special conditions and often lasts only a few hours. If the right humidity and a temperature of around 0 degrees Celsius are present, a hairy structure is formed. It is assumed that the water emerges from channels in the wood, which are formed by special fungi, and is then gradually pushed out as it freezes.”
“Sweet Girl's Essence” by Sina Ritter. Winner, Sharing the Planet.
“‘Sweet Girl' had a magic that drew everyone to her. It wasn’t just her size or grace, it was her spirit, her presence, something unspoken yet deeply felt by every soul fortunate enough to cross her path. She had a gentle charm, an almost magnetic curiosity that made you feel like you were part of her world, even if just for a moment. In this image, that charm shines through. Here, she meets Rachel Moore, not as two separate beings but as if they are old friends. Sweet Girl, a beloved young whale known for her gentle nature and ability to connect with people, tragically lost her life on Oct 8 2024 after being hit and killed by a large fast-moving vessel between Tahiti and Moorea. She suffered severe injuries, including a broken jaw and a nearly cut off head, which left her struggling for hours. Her death deeply affected those who encountered her, highlighting the urgent need to slow down ferries during whale season.”
“Call of the Void” by Avilash Ghosh. Winner, Plant Life.
“During herding in the forest of Goa, India, I saw this fungus named Dead man's finger. And it was very interesting to photograph these fungi for their shapes like skeleton finger, and when I was capturing this image, it was raining, and I composed the image with the help of rain droplets which litup with the help of flashlights and lit up the fungi with the help of LED torchlights as well.”
“Harmony Below” by Steve Marsh. Winner, Wildlife.
“Introducing ‘harmony below,' a captivating nature photograph that invites you into the awe-inspiring world beneath the waves. This extraordinary image captures the harmonious dance of a majestic humpback whale swimming gracefully alongside a playful pod of dolphins. As you gaze upon this breathtaking spectacle from above, you'll be transported to a realm where two species, each with its unique grace and power, come together in perfect synchrony. It's a testament to the beauty of the natural world and the magic that unfolds when different beings unite in a dance of life.”
“Poetry of flight” by Saleel Tambe. Winner, Birds.
“This was a flock of gulls on an overcast day. The light was very low and not suitable for any action photography. I decided to make creative use of the situation and using the slow shutter speeds along with simultaneous zooming and panning, tried to achieve this dreamy effect of a surreal bird flight.”
“The Face in The Trap” by Rob Green. Winner, Environmental Impact.
“A grizzly bear’s life is pretty simple: look for food, find a mate, sleep for a long time, repeat. They’re perfectly tuned to forage for berries, dig for seeds, and scavenge carcasses. They don’t seek out conflict, they simply make decisions based on what’s in front of them––but in the end calories are calories. His decision to go after sheep landed this bear in a culvert trap, set by wildlife specialists out of concern for people, livestock, and the bear himself. Strange as it sounds, getting captured might be his best chance of survival. Watching him through the steel grate, he didn’t seem erratic or fearful. If anything, he looked confused, trying to understand a world changing faster than he can naturally evolve. His reflection stares back at him as if expecting him to exist between two worlds: one where he’s revered as a symbol of wisdom and wildness, and the other where he’s a nuisance at best and a menace at worst. This culvert trap isn’t the most serious one he or his kind will face. The traps we put on landscapes––roadways, unsecured attractants, our sprawling human footprint––pose far greater threats over time. The good news is they relocated this bear to territory far from humans, where he’ll have another chance to thrive. ”
“Curious About Photography” by Brian Clopp. Winner, Funny Nature.
“A young rare desert kit fox explores a camera lens by biting on its, curious about the object and what it is made of.”
