Incredible Winning Images of The Nature Photography Contest 2024

No matter how much we see of this great planet, it'll never cease to amaze us. But, a reminder never hurts. For that, look no further than the winning images of The Nature Photography Contest 2024. Showcasing photographers worldwide, the selected imagery is beautiful from an aesthetic perspective. Just as important, however, is the greater messaging around it. The photographs are a voice for nature. They remind us what's at stake and that the landscapes and wildlife we love hang in the balance of our delicate—and resilient—environment.

With that duality in mind, The Nature Photography Contest had a theme for its 2024 showcase: “A tribute to the beauty and fragility of our planet.” The winning photographers' works fit this idea. Christopher Paetkau was awarded the Photography of the Year for his aerial image, Polar Bear Amid Fireweed Blooms. The gorgeous piece is striking in its contrast; a polar bear, which we associate with the frigid landscape, rests in a field of colorful fireweed flowers. It highlights the adaptability of wildlife—especially in light of a climate crisis.

Photographer Thomas Vijayan won the prestigious title of Photographer of the Year 2024 for his overall outstanding portfolio of nature images in various categories. He wowed the judges with “his ability to capture nature’s beauty and the wildlife that inhabits it demonstrates his mastery and deep connection with the natural world.” As part of his prize, he has the honor of selecting the place where nearly 500 trees will be planted, in collaboration with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted.

View the winning category images below and check out The Nature Photography Contest 2024 to see more. The organizers are now working on the third edition of the contest, which is expected to launch in May 2025.

Check out the stunning winners of The Nature Photography Contest 2024.

The category winners showcase the beauty and fragility of Earth.

The Nature Photography Contest: Website

