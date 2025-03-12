The Sony World Photography Awards has revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in its esteemed 2025 Professional competition. Now in its 18th year, it continues to draw an incredible amount of attention and an immense amount of talent. The 2025 competition saw a staggering number of images submitted, boasting over 419,000 photos from over 200 countries and territories.

The Sony World Photography Awards is known for showcasing pictures that are technically masterful and contain compelling narratives within a single frame. This year was no different. From the massive trove of submissions, the judges narrowed the entries down to just 30 finalists spread across 10 categories. “We were so impressed by the strength and variety of the works submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2025,” remarks Monica Allende, Chair of the Jury. “It is always a real challenge to select the shortlists and finalists, and as a jury we found the wider entries no less vital and inspiring.”

The categories run the gamut of photography, featuring everything from wildlife to sports to architecture. Thanks to the wide-ranging themes, we’re treated to a variety of images. From Lalo de Almeida‘s documentation of a fire advancing over the Pantanal wetlands in Brazil to Alex Bex’s exploration of the cowboy archetype, each composition is thought-provoking and visually stunning.

The 2025 competition marks the first edition of the Japan Professional Award, a new category meant to showcase the talent and creativity of Japan’s contemporary photography scene. The award will include a winner and a shortlist of series by Japanese photographers.

Ten category winners will be chosen in a special ceremony in London on April 16, 2025. There, the title Photographer of the Year will also be awarded. The winner of the prestigious prize will receive $25,000 and a range of Sony digital imaging equipment, along with the opportunity to showcase their work in a solo exhibition the following year.

Scroll down to see some of the incredible finalist entries of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025. Then, view more of the selected images on the Sony World Photography Awards website.

The Sony World Photography Awards has revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in its esteemed 2025 Professional competition.

Now in its 18th year, it continues to draw an incredible amount of attention and an immense amount of talent.

The 2025 competition saw a staggering number of images submitted, boasting over 419,000 photos from over 200 countries and territories.

From the massive trove of submissions, the judges narrowed the entries down to just 30 finalists across 10 categories.

Ten category winners will be chosen in a special ceremony in London on April 16, 2025. The Photographer of the Year will also be awarded at that time.

World Photography Organisation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.