Sony World Photography Awards Unveils Stunning Finalists in the 2025 Professional Competition

By Sara Barnes on March 12, 2025
Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Competition

“Cuddling” © Kevin Shi, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature
A female bear and her two cubs, napping on a snow hill. Without the sea ice, the mother bear cannot hunt to feed her hungry cubs. All they can do is sleep to conserve their energy.

The Sony World Photography Awards has revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in its esteemed 2025 Professional competition. Now in its 18th year, it continues to draw an incredible amount of attention and an immense amount of talent. The 2025 competition saw a staggering number of images submitted, boasting over 419,000 photos from over 200 countries and territories.

The Sony World Photography Awards is known for showcasing pictures that are technically masterful and contain compelling narratives within a single frame. This year was no different. From the massive trove of submissions, the judges narrowed the entries down to just 30 finalists spread across 10 categories. “We were so impressed by the strength and variety of the works submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2025,” remarks Monica Allende, Chair of the Jury. “It is always a real challenge to select the shortlists and finalists, and as a jury we found the wider entries no less vital and inspiring.”

The categories run the gamut of photography, featuring everything from wildlife to sports to architecture. Thanks to the wide-ranging themes, we’re treated to a variety of images. From Lalo de Almeida‘s documentation of a fire advancing over the Pantanal wetlands in Brazil to Alex Bex’s exploration of the cowboy archetype, each composition is thought-provoking and visually stunning.

The 2025 competition marks the first edition of the Japan Professional Award, a new category meant to showcase the talent and creativity of Japan’s contemporary photography scene. The award will include a winner and a shortlist of series by Japanese photographers.

Ten category winners will be chosen in a special ceremony in London on April 16, 2025. There, the title Photographer of the Year will also be awarded. The winner of the prestigious prize will receive $25,000 and a range of Sony digital imaging equipment, along with the opportunity to showcase their work in a solo exhibition the following year.

Scroll down to see some of the incredible finalist entries of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025. Then, view more of the selected images on the Sony World Photography Awards website.

Portraiture Photography

“Trophies in the Pool House” © Alice Poyzer, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional competition, Creative
This self-portrait shows taxidermy ‘trophies' in an old pool house in Somerset, England, whilst simultaneously referencing the chaotic mindset the photographer often has.

Environmental Photography

“Untitled” © Cristóbal Olivares, Chile, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment
The Cerro Tololo Observatory in Vicuña, Chile.

Rodeo Photography

“Rodeo Intermission” © Alex Bex, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards
Merrick (15) recently broke his collarbone while riding a bull at a rodeo. Allen (20) helps him bandage the injury before Merrick rides again — his first time back, despite his family’s warnings to wait until he’s fully healed. While highly competitive, rodeos foster a strong community, with riders helping and looking out for each other.

Documentary Photography

“Washing Fibres” © Nicolás Garrido Huguet, Peru, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment
Dionisia, Nilda, and Braulia washing the recently dyed fibers in the lake. A unique aspect of natural dyes is their harmony with the ecosystem; chemical dyes would release toxic substances into the lake, but natural dyes integrate seamlessly with the environment, preserving its balance.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Competition

“Untitled” © Antonio López Díaz, Spain, Finalist, Professional competition, Sport
Achta practices a gymnastics pose at the school in Toukra, on the outskirts of N'Djamena, Chad.

Environmental Photography

“Untitled” © Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape
A large firebreak advances over the Pantanal in the Miranda region. The Pantanal is the largest tropical wetland on the planet, but it has been facing a historic drought due to human actions and climate change.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Competition

Untitled” Alessandro Gandolfi, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life
Barnacle encrustations on plastic gloves on display at the Vadehavscentret (Wadden Sea Centre). Here you can explore the multitude of life forms in this unique habitat, from migratory birds and seals to the algae and microorganisms that can be found in the mud flats.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Competition

“Yemanjá's Celebration” © Gui Christ, Brazil, Finalist, Professional competition, Portraiture
Afro-Brazilian religious practitioners during the Yemanjá festival. Originally held on 31 December, this celebration became one of Brazil’s largest cultural celebrations. However, due to prejudice, Afro-Brazilian religions were forced to change the date of the celebration. In many tourist sites, their rituals were seen as inconvenient by those who gathered on the beaches to celebrate the New Year, leading to resistance from local authorities and other groups.

Architecture Photography

“Former Armstrong Rubber Building” © Owen Davies, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Architecture & Design
New Haven, Connecticut.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Competition

“The Bus Stop” © Laura Pannack, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Perspectives
Project Hope is a youth center that offers young people a safe place to unite. In this divided community, crossfire is a daily threat. Since the photographer’s visit many young people have died or been shot, including one seven-year-old girl who had gone to the shop after school to buy sweets.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Competition

“Martha and Teresa” © Michael Dunn, Bolivia, Finalist, Professional competition, Sport
Teresa and Martha pose with their golf clubs at the famous ‘Moon Hole,’ one of the most iconic holes at La Paz Golf Club.

Creative Photography

“Hesitation” © Irina Shkoda, Ukraine, Finalist, Professional competition, Creative.
A whisper left hanging in the air.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Competition

“The Anthropocene Illusion” © Zed Nelson, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature
The painted backdrop of this chimpanzee enclosure at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in China is impressive in its artistry, but serves to provide a comforting illusion only to human observers. In their natural habitat in the forests of Central Africa, chimpanzees spend most of their days in the treetops. Being one of the most socially complex species among all non-human primates, chimpanzees in the wild live in societies ranging in size between 20 and 150 individuals.

Architecture Photography

“Matthias Church” © Márton Mogyorósy, Hungary, Shortlist, Professional competition, Architecture & Design
Architects: Frigyes Schulek, Samu Pecz. Renovation: 1873–1896

Animal Photography

“The Waiting” © Maria Portaluppi, Ecuador, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment
Pumira was rescued as a baby and now waits in a cage to be transferred to the rehabilitation center. There, the Foundation has cages for the rehabilitation and release of margays like Pumira.

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional Competition

“Midnight Factory Light Parade” © Miku Yokoyama, Japan, Shortlist, Japan Professional Award
March 2021 in Mizushima City, Okayama Prefecture.

