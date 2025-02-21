Tender Moment Between Humpback Whale and Its Calf Wins 2025 Underwater Photographer of the Year

A magical teaching moment between a mother humpback whale and her calf won Spanish photographer Alvaro Herrero the 2025 Underwater Photographer of the Year competition. Taken in French Polynesia, the image shows the mama whale accompanying the calf to the surface for a breathing exercise.

“A heartwarming interaction between mum and baby, in a perfectly timed pose of both majestic animals that look so comfortable in their underwater home,” shares competition judge Alex Mustard, who is also an acclaimed underwater photographer. “The photo invites us to observe, while giving the whales their space, both in the frame and from the photographer. The spearing light is dramatic, while the shadow the calf is casting on its mother is subtle. Mekan won the title of Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year back in 2022 with the saddest of images of humpback, this uplifting family portrait is a perfect counterpoint.”

Herrero triumphed over 6,750 underwater pictures entered by underwater photographers from around the world. Other stand-out images include Ruruka‘s creative photo of a cenote sinkhole in Mexico. The colorful image, titled Underwater Aurora, won the Korean photographer the title of 2025 Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year.

“From where I live, it’s a very long way to this location, about 24 hours by plane,” says Ruruka. “But it is worth the journey because this unique environment perfectly aligns with the type of images I am trying to create.”

Beyond just awarding beautiful images of marine life, the Underwater Photographer of the Year contest also honors the struggles they face. This is evident in the devastating image of a dead tiger shark being toted along by Indonesian fishermen taken by German photographer Robert Marc Lehmann. The photograph landed him the title of 2025 Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year.

“The composition is immersive, and the timing, capturing the fisherman’s gesture, is decisive,” says Mustard. “Although an everyday occurrence and legal almost everywhere, the man reaching out to stop the photo reveals what his conscience reckons on what they are doing. A picture that takes you straight into the story.”

