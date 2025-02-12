Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Wide-Eyed Fly Wins the 2024 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition

By Jessica Stewart on February 12, 2025
Stacked portrait of a gnat ogre

“Detailed Gnat Ogre” by Benjamin Salb, Overall Winner.
“This is a highly detailed stacked image of a living gnat ogre photographed in the field. A green background card was placed behind the subject to help with exposure on the tiny subject.”

A striking portrait of a gnat ogre, a species of robber fly, has won the top prize at the 2024 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition. Run by the UK's leading entomological charity, the photo contest highlights the beauty and wonder of the insect world through the lens of amateur photographers.

Photographer Benjamin Salb was named the overall winner in the adult division for his photo of this fly, which gets its name from the gnats that it primarily feasts on. Salb became passionate about macro photography during the pandemic and is known for his incredible insect portraits, which are not always easy to take.

“I love photographing gnat ogres because they're such a challenge,” Salb says of the winning photo. “They’re ridiculously small and very flighty. This is my most successful attempt so far, and I am very pleased with how the detailed eyes came out.”

The under 18 division was swept by 17-year-old Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas. Not only did the German teenager win the overall competition for his focus stacked image of a large female jagged ambush bug, but a second photo also earned him the title of runner-up.

“We had the privilege of reviewing nearly a thousand submissions from photographers around the world, so deciding on the winning entries was never going to be an easy task,” says professional macro photographer Matt Doogue, who helped judge the competition.

“It’s inspiring to see so many people capturing these extraordinary and intricate glimpses of insects and celebrating their beauty and diversity. While technology can often distance us from nature, these photographs highlight how it can also bring us closer. With affordable and accessible equipment, and even smartphones now capable of impressive macro photography, it's easier than ever to explore and marvel at the insect world.”

Scroll down for more incredible winners and highly commended photos. If you are a photographer and insect lover yourself, try your hand at the 2025 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition, which is now taking entries.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition.

A large female jagged ambush bug waiting for prey on a tansy flower head.

“Jagged Ambush Bug” by Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas (age 17). Overall Winner, Under 18
“A large female jagged ambush bug waiting for prey on a tansy flower head.”

Aphid Mummy with Braconid Wasp Cocoon

“Aphid Mummy with Braconid Wasp Cocoon” by Rupert Lees, Overall Runner-Up
“This sycamore aphid has been attacked by a parasitoid braconid wasp. Having emerged from the aphid, the wasp larva has constructed a disc-like cocoon beneath the ‘mummified' body of the aphid.”

A banded alder borer (Rosalia funebris) as the sun sets in the background.

“Banded Alder Borer” by Thomas Barbin. Highly Commended
“A banded alder borer (Rosalia funebris) as the sun sets in the background.”

A ladybird larva feeding on a colony of aphids.

“The Intruder” by Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas (age 17). Overall Runner-Up, Under 18
“A ladybird larva feeding on a colony of aphids.”

A darter dragonfly, resting after emerging from its old skin

“Reluctant to Leave” by Luke Chambers. Highly Commended, Insect Behavior
“A darter dragonfly, resting after emerging from its old skin.”

Violet leaf beetle (Chrysolina strumi)

“Hold On” by Tyler Redford. Specially Commended
“Violet leaf beetle (Chrysolina strumi)”

Blue Pierrots butterfly, captured while resting and displaying its dynamic patterned wings dazzling in the sunrays.

“Nature's Winged Wonders” by Sritam Kumar Sethy. Highly Commended
“Blue Pierrots butterfly, captured while resting and displaying its dynamic patterned wings dazzling in the sunrays.”

A cuckoo wasp curled up in a wild carrot flower to hide from the rain.

“Hidden Jewel” by Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas (Age 17). Highly Commended, Under 18
“A cuckoo wasp curled up in a wild carrot flower to hide from the rain.”

A green metallic sweat bee collecting pollen on a flower

“The Pollinator” by Antaryami Das. Highly Commended
“A green metallic sweat bee collecting pollen on a flower.”

A pair of 'Milionia basalis' larvae hanging on a silken thread

“Milionia Basalis” by Anton Poon (Age 17). Specially Commended, Under 18
“A pair of ‘Milionia basalis' larvae hanging on a silken thread.”

Portrait of a Botyodes asialis

“Botyodes Moth” by Raghuram Annadana. Highly Commended, Portraits
“This striking ‘Botyodes asialis' moth was spotted in the rainforests of Wayanad, India.”

Common water strider (Aquarius remigis) with prey

“Water Strider” by Thomas Barbin. Specially Commended
“Common water strider (Aquarius remigis) with prey.”

A bluebottle fly perches on a bright green hedgerow in the front garden.

“Sea of Green” by Flynn Thaitanunde-Lobb (Age 10). Highly Commended
“A bluebottle fly perches on a bright green hedgerow in the front garden.”

Western tiger beetle larva

“Western Tiger Beetle Larva” by Thomas Barbin. Specially Commended
“Western tiger beetle larva.”

A female tiger moth laying eggs on a stick

“Tiger Moth” by Julian Lobo-Guerrero. Highly Commended, Insect Behavior
“A female tiger moth laying eggs on a stick.”

Portrait of the mesmerising blue longhorn beetle Anoplophora zonator

“Electric Blue Longhorn” by Douglas Barber. Highly Commended
“Portrait of the mesmerizing blue longhorn beetle ‘Anoplophora zonator'.”

Antlion lavra building their homes

“Deserts Hidden Hunter” by Gustav Parenmark. Specially Commended
“Along the north coast of Fårö (Sweden), the antlion larva build their little cone-shaped homes that are death traps for their prey.”

