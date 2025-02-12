Wide-Eyed Fly Wins the 2024 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition

A striking portrait of a gnat ogre, a species of robber fly, has won the top prize at the 2024 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition. Run by the UK's leading entomological charity, the photo contest highlights the beauty and wonder of the insect world through the lens of amateur photographers.

Photographer Benjamin Salb was named the overall winner in the adult division for his photo of this fly, which gets its name from the gnats that it primarily feasts on. Salb became passionate about macro photography during the pandemic and is known for his incredible insect portraits, which are not always easy to take.

“I love photographing gnat ogres because they're such a challenge,” Salb says of the winning photo. “They’re ridiculously small and very flighty. This is my most successful attempt so far, and I am very pleased with how the detailed eyes came out.”

The under 18 division was swept by 17-year-old Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas. Not only did the German teenager win the overall competition for his focus stacked image of a large female jagged ambush bug, but a second photo also earned him the title of runner-up.

“We had the privilege of reviewing nearly a thousand submissions from photographers around the world, so deciding on the winning entries was never going to be an easy task,” says professional macro photographer Matt Doogue, who helped judge the competition.

“It’s inspiring to see so many people capturing these extraordinary and intricate glimpses of insects and celebrating their beauty and diversity. While technology can often distance us from nature, these photographs highlight how it can also bring us closer. With affordable and accessible equipment, and even smartphones now capable of impressive macro photography, it's easier than ever to explore and marvel at the insect world.”

Scroll down for more incredible winners and highly commended photos. If you are a photographer and insect lover yourself, try your hand at the 2025 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition, which is now taking entries.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition.

“We had the privilege of reviewing nearly a thousand submissions from photographers around the world, so deciding on the winning entries was never going to be an easy task.”

Royal Entomological Society: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Entomological Society.