Clever Photo of a Badger Musing Over Its Likeness Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

A clever photo of a badger looking at a piece of badger graffiti won Ian Wood the People's Choice Award at the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest. Wood beat out 25 finalists with a record number of votes in a contest that saw over 76,000 people cast their votes.

Wood captured the moment after observing badgers eating food scraps locals had set out. He then set up a hide to get his desired image, with the badger turning his head in what we can imagine is confusion at his “friend” painted on the wall. After his image was nominated, Wood was thrilled about the feedback he received from the public. But he also hopes that the cute photo will bring attention to more serious issues that urban badgers are facing.

“I live in rural Dorset where I’m on a re-wilding mission to enhance habitats for a huge array of wildlife,” he shares. “The badger cull—which is still ongoing—has decimated their numbers, and I fear that unless the cull is stopped, we’ll only see badgers in urban settings in several parts of England. My hope is for this image to raise awareness of the damaging effect of the badger cull and help push for change.”

For Dr. Douglas Gurr, director of the National History Museum, who organized the contest, Wood's image highlights the magical co-existence that can occur when animals live in urban spaces.

“Ian’s flawlessly timed image offers a unique glimpse of nature’s interaction with the human world, underscoring the importance of understanding urban wildlife,” shares Dr. Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, which runs the competition. “His exceptional photograph serves as a powerful reminder that local nature and wildlife, often just outside our homes, can inspire and captivate us.”

In addition to Wood's winning image, the contest also highlighted four Highly Commended images that made an impression on the public. This includes Francisco Negroni‘s stunning photo of a double lenticular cloud circling an active volcano in Chile and Michel d’Oultremont‘s image of a white stout blending perfectly into its snowy surroundings.

