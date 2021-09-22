Home / Art / Street Art

Black Artists Revitalize the Streets of Detroit With a Colorful Mural Festival

By Arnesia Young on September 22, 2021
Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

The Inaugural BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival family photo.

The City of Detroit’s North End just got a whole lot more colorful. And that’s all thanks to BLKOUT Walls—a mural festival led by Black artists—which launched its inaugural event back in July. Taking place over the course of a week, the festival brought a diverse group of local and visiting artists to work their magic on Detroit’s city streets. Now that all is said and done, more than 20 new murals grace the walls around the North End area, beautifying underutilized spaces throughout the neighborhood. These artworks bring with them the hopes that they will reinvigorate the district and “be the seed of an arts-based economic development, or creative economy” within the community.

The BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival was co-founded by Sydney G. James, a talented artist and Detroit native; Thomas “Detour” Evans, a Denver-based artist and creative; and Max Sansing, a prolific muralist from the South Side of Chicago. All three participated in the festival’s inaugural run. The idea for this new venture was born in direct response to their own shared experiences participating in mural festivals all over the country, where there is often very little racial diversity among the artists represented and no remuneration for those who participate. In contrast, they wanted to create a space where artists of color are adequately represented, where BIPOC voices and stories are amplified, and where artists could also receive economic support.

Living up to those inspiring ideals, the juried festival invited multi-cultural muralists from all over the U.S. to submit applications. For those selected, BLKOUT Walls also paid the lodging, meals, and transportation of each participating artist, in addition to a fee for their work. And according to their report, more than 75% of the producers and muralists who participated in the inaugural event were Black or people of color, mirroring the demographics of the city of Detroit “and thereby creating a cohort of artists representing equity and inclusion.”

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Attracting thousands of visitors over the course of its week-long run, BLKOUT Walls was successful in more ways than one. And the sky’s the limit for the impact that it has had and will have, not only in Detroit but also as it expands to other cities across the country. Reflecting back on all the hopes, dreams, and hard work that went into it, its founders can’t help but be proud of their work and excited for the future.

“We found the festival to be impactful on multiple levels,” co-founder Sydney James tells My Modern Met. “Firstly, it has changed the look of Detroit's North End and provided new, interesting work for the community to engage with. It also was impactful for our team as we couldn't have imagined how many artists would make the trip to Detroit just to experience it. We were so thankful and in awe to have artists who were not on the roster make the pilgrimage from Virginia, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Colorado.”

“We're overwhelmed with gratitude for the artists, for the community for openly embracing our idea, for our partners who believed in our idea, and for everyone and anyone who shared it via social media or word-of-mouth,” adds another team member. “We hope to expand on it and make it even better next year. We're proud of our team. As for what's next, we hope to make the event an annual occurrence with a biannual festival in Detroit, like a family reunion, and events around the world in the in-between years.  We've had people reach out from all over the U.S., including Chicago, Oakland, Memphis, Boston, Atlanta, and Charleston.”

To keep up with BLKOUT Walls and where it’s going next, give them a follow on Instagram. For more information about the inaugural event and its participating artists, visit their website. If you happen to be in Detroit, you can check out the incredible murals for yourself with help from their illustrated map. In the meantime, scroll down to see images of some of the stunning artworks.

Check out these incredible murals painted for BLKOUT Walls, a mural festival led and produced by BIPOC artists.

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Mural by Max Sansing and ProBlak for BLKOUT Walls.

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival in the City of Detroit

Work-in-progress by Sydney G. James for BLKOUT Walls. (With assistance from Max Sansing, Ijania Cortez, Sterling Toles, Birdcap, and Detour.)

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Work-in-progress by Marka27 for BLKOUT Walls.

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Murals by Miah the Creator, Dred Ske, and Just for BLKOUT Walls.

The festival's inaugural event took place in Detroit's North End neighborhood.

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival in the City of Detroit

Mural by Sentrock for BLKOUT Walls.

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival in the City of Detroit

Mural by Tylonn J. Sawyer for BLKOUT Walls.

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Work-in-progress by Rahmaan Statik for BLKOUT Walls.

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival in the City of Detroit

Work-in-progress by Birdcap for BLKOUT Walls.

It was founded by three Black artists—Sydney James, Thomas “Detour” Evans, and Max Sansing—who saw a lack of diversity in other mural festivals they'd participated in.

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival in the City of Detroit

Mural by Zoë Boston for BLKOUT Walls.

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival in the City of Detroit

Murals by Chris Haven, Miranda Kyle, and Demien De Yonte for BLKOUT Walls.

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Works-in-progress by Georgie Nakima and Ijania Cortez for BLKOUT Walls.

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Murals and works-in-progress by Habacuc Samuel Bessiake, James Alexander, Torrence Jackson, and Joe Cazeno for BLKOUT Walls.

The new festival has created a space for Black artists and other artists of color, both in Detroit and in cities all across the country.

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Mural by Sydney G. James and Rick Williams for BLKOUT Walls.

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Mural by Bakpak Durden for BLKOUT Walls.

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival in the City of Detroit

Work-in-progress by Sydney G. James and Bakpak Durden for BLKOUT Walls.

Mural Art by Black Contemporary Artists

Mural by Tony Whlgn for BLKOUT Walls.

BLKOUT Walls: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BLKOUT Walls.

Related Articles:

Brilliant Street Murals Look Like Vibrant Fabric Billowing Across City Walls

Massive Mural of Black Cowgirl Pays Tribute to Deep Ellum’s Rich Cultural History

Graffiti Artist “Drapes” Beautiful Lace Patterned Mural Across a Fashion Museum

3D Mural of Precarious Teacups Comes “Crashing” To Life With Augmented Reality

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Inspiring Story of Dr. Ellen Ochoa: The First Hispanic Woman in Space
Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look
Simone Biles Silences Harsh Critics After Tokyo Olympics With Magnificent Instagram Post
101-Year-Old Woman Is Still Working on a Lobster Boat With No Plans To Retire
Malnourished Child Adopted by a Single Gay Man Is Now an Olympic Champion Inspiring Others
Street Artist Uses Flowering Trees as “Natural Hair” To Complete Portraits of Women and Girls

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

1,500-Year-Old Embracing Lovers’ Skeletons Found in a Chinese Cemetery
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Butterfly Conservation With Sweet Photo of Princess Charlotte
Farmer Herds Sheep Into a Heart Shape To Express His Love and Grief
11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Performs ‘Everlong’ Live With Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters
Meet the 5-Year-Old Boy Who Hiked the 2,100-Mile Appalachian Trail in 209 Days
Man Diagnosed With Cancer Has Fun With His Hair Before Losing It to Chemo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.