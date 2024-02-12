Talented 9-Year-Old Violinist Joins Pianist for Impromptu Street Performance of ‘Carol of the Bells’

Those pianos sitting in public places are beacons of beautiful music. You never know whether a famous musician or a prolific pedestrian will stop and play a few notes for passersby. Being blessed with an exciting performance on your daily commute is a treat on its own, but some lucky travelers were regaled with a festive piano and violin duet, courtesy of pianist Aurélien Froissart and a talented 9-year-old named Dina Mourard.

The encounter was shared by Froissart on social media. In the video, the pianist is approached by a girl in pigtails, who asks him if he can play “Carol of the Bells.” After confirming that he can, Dina takes her violin out of its case and gets ready to play. Following his lead, she jumps right into the song, eliciting confused and delighted looks from the commuters around them.

For all the smiles and nods of approval they get, the viewer who appears most thrilled by the performance is Dina's little sister, who dances along to the music. At first, she sways on a bench, but soon she is seen twirling among the crowd. By the end, she is so excited, that she rushes to hug Dina. By then, everyone is enthralled by the show, and clap for both musicians at the end.

To watch more of Froissart's performances, visit his YouTube channel. To stay up to date with Dina's promising future, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

