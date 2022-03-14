Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Violinists From 29 Countries Around the World Play Moving Virtual Concert in Support of Ukraine

By Arnesia Young on March 14, 2022
Famous Violinists Worldwide Play Virtual Concert To Support Ukraine During War

It is often said that music is the universal language, and now musicians from all around the world are proving that expression to be true. In a moving video, almost 100 violinists join together in one voice to express their support for Ukraine during this time of war—all without speaking a single word. The virtual concert features professional and famous violinists from 29 different countries as they join in unison to accompany several dedicated musicians in Ukraine who play their instruments from basement bomb shelters. The international ensemble unites to perform a short but expressive rendition of the Ukrainian folk song “Verbovaya Doschechka.”

The transnational virtual concert had its beginning with Ukrainian violinist Illia Bondarenko when he first filmed himself playing from a basement shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. The impromptu performance was at the request of his friend Kerenza Peacock, a professional violinist from the UK who is currently based in Los Angeles. And from an orchestra of one, it quickly expanded to include 94 violinists from countries across the globe.

“I befriended some young violinists in Ukraine via Instagram and discovered some were in basement shelters but had their violins,” explains Peacock. “So I asked colleagues across the world to accompany them in harmony, and I got sent videos from 94 violinists…in 48 hours!” Peacock reviewed each submission to the newly formed international violin choir and put together a stirring video of all the musicians playing in harmony from their various locations across the world. According to Peacock, Bondarenko had to film his performance between explosions in order to hear himself play.

In addition to Bondarenko, 10 other young violinists who are sheltering in Ukraine join the concert in unison. “Ukrainian violinist, Mariia Klymenko, 23, told me that as she was recording this, her brothers were defending their country,” Peacock shares. “She said more Ukrainians wanted to join us but they now have guns in their hands instead of violins. The violin has traditionally been an instrument through which to express grief…It seems like everyone is praying with their violins.”

The prayers of each player are united in their global concert from thousands of miles apart. In the video, the 11 Ukrainian violinists are accompanied by professional musicians from the London Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony, Oslo Philharmonic, Hollywood Studios, and even the whole violin section of the Munich Chamber Orchestra. Other violinists join the virtual concert from countries in every hemisphere, including Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Georgia, Denmark, Moldova, New Zealand, South Korea, South Africa, and India. The video even features famous violinists hailing from various disciplines, including Brittany Haas, Sara Watkins, Mark and Maggie O’Connor, Gabe Witcher, and international soloist Daniel hope—who, coincidentally, once coached Bondarenko.

But the music doesn’t stop there. Peacock is encouraging anyone who wishes to make a recording and join the growing ensemble to download the full music score and play along with the original video. Once you’ve finished your performance, you can post it to social media using the hashtag #ViolinistsSupportUkraine. However, if you’re not so musically inclined, Peacock has also created a list of organizations you can contribute to in support of Ukraine.

For a full list of the violinists featured in the video and to learn more about the initiative, visit the Violinists Support Ukraine website.

Violinists from 29 countries join sheltering Ukrainian musicians in a virtual concert to support Ukraine during this time of war.

Famous Violinists Worldwide Play Virtual Concert To Support Ukraine During War

Watch them perform a moving rendition of the Ukrainian folk song “Verbovaya Doschechka.”

Violinists Support Ukraine: Website | Youtube
h/t: [Violinist.com]

All images via Violinists Support Ukraine.

Related Articles:

Artists Fly 350 Paper Planes in NYC’s Guggenheim in Support of a Ukraine No-Fly Zone

Airbnb Bookings in Ukraine Have Raised Nearly $2 Million To Help Local Hosts in Need

Polish Charity Workers Are Risking Their Lives to Rescue Animals Across the Ukraine Border

Street Artists Are Creating Moving Murals in Support of Ukraine

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Stand With Ukraine Raising Over $20 Million Worth of Donations
Polish Charity Workers Are Risking Their Lives to Rescue Animals Across the Ukraine Border
Pianist Plays Moving Rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’ Outside of a Ukrainian Metro Station
Airbnb Bookings in Ukraine Have Raised Nearly $2 Million To Help Local Hosts in Need
Poignant Photos of Devoted Pet Owners Sheltering in the Ukraine Metro With Their Furry Friends
Devoted Ukrainian Cat Cafe Is Staying Open to Care For 20 Kitties During the War

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Global Survey Discovers 75% of People Support Single-Use Plastic Bans
Humanitarian Chef Is on the Ground Providing Ukrainian Refugees With a Warm Meal
Poignant Anti-War Art Makes a Big Statement Using Miniature Objects
15+ Ukraine Anti-War Protest Signs From People Demonstrating Across the Globe
Heartbreaking Photos Show Ukrainians Fleeing Their Country With Their Beloved Pets
Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.