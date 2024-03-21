Wild Crow Waits for 2-Year-Old Human Best Friend to Come Home From School Every Day

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Lærke Luna (@laerke_luna)

Nature has provided us with some unusual friendships, but arguably none as cute as Russell the crow and a 2-year-old boy named Otto. Though Russell is a wild bird, he visits Otto and his family often. When the toddler is at home, he sits patiently by the window, waiting to be let in and watch TV with his human friend. When Otto is at school, the crow sits on the roof of the family home, waiting for his pal to return.

Their adventures together have been documented by Otto's mom, Lærke Luna. While she has been happy to see her son develop a magical bond with the bird, she never leaves them unsupervised. This has also meant that Russell enjoys being around Luna, unabashedly landing on her shoulder and playing with her hair.

Russell's love for Otto and his family seems to date back to when Luna's boyfriend spotted him, really thin and in distress. After trying to reach out to a wildlife rehabilitator, they couldn't find one in the vicinity. Not willing to give up on the crow, they took him in and nursed him back to health. And so, Russell has been around ever since, getting treats and bringing little trinkets in return.

But as much as he enjoys the family's company, Russell seems to only have eyes for Otto. Luna has captured him following the toddler around on walks and tricycle rides—much to the little boy’s delight, who smiles whenever he turns around to see his friend. The friendly crow also seems to enjoy watching Otto play with his toy trucks, whether inside or outside the house. The toddler's mom also shares that Russell only accepts pets from Otto, as he gets away from anyone else that tries to touch him. As for the family's furry friends, Luna describes their relationship as “love-hate,” as the bird loves to tease their cats and dogs.

“Living with Russell means there's never a dull moment in our life,” Luna tells The Dodo. “He allows us to interact with nature in a way that most people are not able to. We're his flock.” To stay up to date with Otto's adventures with Russell, you can follow Luna on Instagram.

