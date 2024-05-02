Watch This Indian Dance Group’s Mesmerizing Routines Taking Over Talent Shows Around the World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by b unique crew (@b_unique_crew)

The creative possibilities of dance are seemingly endless given the range of things the human body can do. And it goes without saying, but the more control and flexibility a dancer has, the more moves they can integrate into their choreography. Indian dance troupe B Unique Crew is a prime example of this. The group as a whole offers stunning performances, but this is only possibly due to each individual member’s abilities and especially their out-of-the-box movements. Once you watch them in action, it’ll come as no surprise that their mesmerizing shows have taken over talent shows around the globe.

B Unique Crew was founded in the streets of Jodhpur 12 years ago. With little access to dance lessons, they practiced tirelessly until they became world-class artists. Their performances are not just about the moves, as they incorporate storytelling, costumes, and hypnotic visuals.

While they've quietly gained followers throughout the years, their breakthrough moment took place during an appearance on a show called Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. There, they danced to a remix of “Ami Je Tomar,” a song from the Bollywood comedy horror Bhool Bhulaiya. Building on the eerie elements of the film, they took the judges and fellow contestants by surprise.

As if their exact synchronicity and precise symmetrical moves weren't impressive enough, B Unique Crew had an ace up their sleeve. The key element of spookiness is one of the dancers, who appears to be double jointed and able to turn his head all the way back, very much like an owl. As he does this, he is able to move the rest of his body as he is carried by the others. And so, a dance performance becomes a fully rounded chilling spectacle that earned praise from Bollywood actors and dancers.

“It was an extraordinary moment for us, a blend of joy and overwhelming emotion,” B-Unique Crew told indianexpress.com. “Hrithik Roshan, a legendary figure in the field of dancing, had taken notice of our work and appreciated it. To receive acknowledgement from someone we have long admired and looked up to was nothing short of surreal. It reaffirmed our belief that we are on the right path, that our relentless dedication and hard work have borne fruit. It was a validation of our journey and a reminder that dreams do come true with perseverance and passion.”

B Unique Crew has also been leaving a mark on European talent shows, but they aim to continue dazzling people. “As we look towards the future, our aspirations soar even higher,” they say. “We are determined to take our unique style to the forefront of the global stage, particularly aiming to showcase our talents on platforms like America’s Got Talent (AGT).”

