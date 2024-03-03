Watch West Coast Swing Dancers Improvise Choreography for an Exciting Macarena

If you were around in the 1990s, you surely remember the “Macarena,” a catchy song by Spanish pop duo Los del Río. You may also remember its quirky choreography, which for many was the only way to dance to that tune. That's why, when the song was played in a West Coast Swing dance competition, it took Lauren Jones and Wee Tze Yi by surprise. Luckily, these talented dancers were up for the challenge, and improvised a smooth performance for the ages.

The daring “Macarena” dance was shared by Harold Baker, a fellow dancer, and captured at a West Coast Swing competition in Germany last year. But what is West Coast Swing? It's a smooth, contemporary form of swing dancing that allows for both partners to improvise steps on the go. This makes it highly versatile, lending itself to a wide array of music genres. And that's why, in some competitions, dancers are challenged by getting a random song—and sometimes even a random partner.

While they were allowed to choose their partner for this dance, the song caught them off guard. Still, their dominance of the basic moves guided them as they followed the rhythm. Looking back at the moment, Jones wrote, “Dancing to one of my childhood favorites! Although I made a few mistakes, I had so much fun just letting loose to this song with Zee! Thank you for allowing my crazy.”

On top of their now viral “Macarena” dance, the pair shared a few more improvised romps. Jones posted a couple of videos of the pair improvising to “You Got Me Running” by Ike and Tina Turner, and “Say Yeah” by TroyBoi. “Nerves hit me more in pre-lims than finals—Zee got me back to enjoying myself!” Jones said. “You're the best!”

To stay up to date with this dancing duo, you can follow Jones and Yi on TikTok.

Dancers Lauren Jones and Wee Tze Yi improvised a choreography to “Macarena” at a West Coast Swing dance competition, nailing the assignment with a performance for the ages.

On top of their now viral “Macarena” dance, the pair shared a few more improvised romps, like this dance for “You got me running.”

“I had so much fun just letting loose to this song with Zee! Thank you for allowing my crazy.”

Lauren Jones: Website | TikTok

Wee Tze Yi: TikTok

Related Articles:

Best Uncle Ever Hypes Up His Niece as a Backup Dancer at Her Talent Show

Incredible Dance Illusion Makes Two Men Look Like Their Bodies Intersect Each Other

Guy Asks Random People on the Street To Teach Him Their Favorite Dance Moves

Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding