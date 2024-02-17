Best Uncle Ever Hypes Up His Niece as a Backup Dancer at Her Talent Show

Few things make children as happy as seeing their families supporting them at school recitals. This means not only showing up on their big day, but also helping them with preparations. For one uncle, this meant responding to his niece's call to be her back up dancer. Not only did he agree, but he actually enhanced the girl's performance with an amazing dance routine.

The video was shared by the uncle himself, Dmonte Young (aka @dmonte_fashion), who is a dancer known simply as Dmonte. “My niece called me out to do her talent show with her. We killed it,” he wrote in the caption, before joking about being hired by a third grader. On Instagram, the uncle even liked one of his commenters who wrote, “Love will make you do some crazy things bro.”

In the clip, Dmonte appears behind his niece, who is singing “Dance Monkey” by Australian singer Tones and I. Meanwhile, the supportive uncle is giving a professional-level performance behind her, swaying and moonwalking to the song. All of the kids in the audience are clearly excited by the entire performance and can be seen cheerfully clapping and singing along.

Viewers of the video say that Dmonte is worthy of the “Uncle of the Year” award, while comparing his silky smooth moves to Usher. Additionally, they've praised the niece's savviness for bringing her uncle along for one stellar presentation. And while this performance has been a sweeping success, it’s safe to say the uncle and niece have surely made a memory for a lifetime—one that'll remind the girl that her uncle will always be there for her.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Robert Irwin Shares the Joys of “Uncle Life” Alongside Niece in Adorable Selfie

Adorable Toddler Perfectly Recreates His Uncle’s Serious Modeling Photos

Creative Uncle Designs Vintage Toy Packaging for Cash Gifts to Nieces and Nephews

Adorable 7-Year-Old Dances His Heart Out at Recital and Steals the Show