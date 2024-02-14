Home / Illusion

Incredible Dance Illusion Makes Two Men Look Like Their Bodies Intersect Each Other

By Jessica Stewart on February 14, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damien Jalet (@damienjalet)

Renowned choreographer Damien Jalet, who most recently collaborated with French street artist JR, took a walk down memory lane when he posted a clip from D'avant, a mind-boggling dance performance. In it, we see Jalet and choreographer Luc Dunberry contort their bodies in impressive ways during a costumes duet. Dressed in contrasting-colored suits, they use their movement to provide comic relief.

Jalet's post is a reminder of what an impressive piece of performance D'avant was. First performed in 2002, it was created by Jalet, Dunberry, Juan Kruz Díaz de Garaio Esnaola, and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. All of the men are impressive in their own right. Dunberry and Esnaola are longtime members of the Sasha Waltz and Guests, and also choreograph their own work. Cherkaoui is a legendary dancer and choreographer who was the longtime artistic director of the Royal Ballet of Flanders and recently choreographed Madonna's Celebration tour. Jalet continues to work in theater and even choreographed the Paul Thomas Anderson 2019 dance film Anima, which starred Radiohead's Thom Yorke.

D'avant sprung from the men's shared love of dance and music. At the time, Cherkaoui and Jalet were offstage partners, and they brought in the duo of Dunberry and Esnaola to collaborate on a unique piece of art that combined theater and dance. Together, they moved through identities that varied from medieval flagellants to soccer hooligans to a boy band.

Created when the men were in their 20s, D'avant is a physically demanding piece that saw each of them push their bodies to the limit. Through life changes, including the split between Charkaoui and Jalet, for 13 years, the men continued to stage an annual performance of the piece. And though they are no longer performing the routine, it's clear that it still holds a special space in their heart.

Over 20 years after its creation, D'avant remains in high regard for its ability to combine dance, farce, and theater in a unique manner that highlights the power of movement.

Related Articles:

Interview: Unique Graceful Movements of Dancers Frozen in Time

Striking Black & White Portraits of Elegant Dancers Caught in Captivating Motion

How Famed Ballet Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov Leapt Into Hearts Around the World

11-Year-Old Nigerian Dancer Gets International Dance Scholarship Because of Viral Video

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Roy Lichtenstein’s House Sculptures Are Mind-Bending Optical Illusions in Real Life
Guy Asks Random People on the Street To Teach Him Their Favorite Dance Moves
Watch This Skydiver Perfectly Control Her Body To Execute a Thrilling Routine Inside a Wind Tunnel
Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat
The Yellow Circle in This Optical Illusion Isn’t Actually Yellow
Epic Performance Animates JR’s Paris Opera Façade

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement
Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music
JR Transforms Paris Opera House Into Ancient Platonic Cave
This Video of Joyful Kids Performing a TikTok Dance Challenge With a Pro Choreographer Will Light Up Your Day
Offbeat Photographs of Ballet Dancers Honor the Artistry of Analog Photography
Woman Performs a Fiery Version of the Traditional Sama Dance

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.