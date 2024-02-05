Home / Dance

Guy Asks Random People on the Street To Teach Him Their Favorite Dance Moves

By Regina Sienra on February 5, 2024

Dance is a universal language. Though people around the world move to different rhythms, the joy of swaying to music is shared by almost all cultures. This comes to light in Ed People's Favorite Dance Moves video series. In this project, as the name suggests, the young Belgian man asks strangers on the street to share their favorite moves with him, and they usually go all in. While many show their playful personalities, others call back to their heritage to display some amazing steps.

In a compilation video, the videographer shows some moves as diverse as their origins. After seeing each person's moves, the host follows their lead for a few seconds of synchronized choreography. First up is the “Woo Walk,” inspired by rapper Pop Smoke and suggested by a young man. Next, a woman who explains that she is of Indian heritage, proceeds to show the YouTuber a Bhangra move.

People goes on a world tour of dance throughout his various travels, compiled in this one video. He gets a crash course in Moroccan wedding moves, learns the basics of salsa from a man from Peru, whips through some reggaeton and basic hip-hop moves, and even partakes in a traditional Serbian circle dance known as Kolo. All types of music and movement are welcome for this dance enthusiast who happily attempts to mimic steps, spins, shimmies, and gyrations.

One thing is clear: the locals that People encounters have some great moves. While some young people wiggle or do “the pepper grinder” with their hands, one woman simply tells People to “embody the confidence.” The videographer also encounters some older folks, who remember rock and roll fondly. One woman, even puts her belongings aside, and takes him for a waltz in the middle of the road for a truly heartwarming moment.

You can watch People's Favorite Dance Moves compilations below, and subscribe to this YouTube channel to stay up to date with his dances with strangers.

Dance enthusiast Ed People loves hitting the streets around the world and asking people to share their favorite moves with him, and they usually go all in.

While many show their playful personalities through contemporary dance moves, others share traditional dances from their heritage.

Ed People: YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding

Julia Stiles Recreates Her Iconic ‘Save the Last Dance’ Routine With Chloe Fineman on SNL

Watch an Adorable Elderly Couple Break Into Dance in the Middle of a Food Court

Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch This Skydiver Perfectly Control Her Body To Execute a Thrilling Routine Inside a Wind Tunnel
Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat
Epic Performance Animates JR’s Paris Opera Façade
30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement
Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music
This Video of Joyful Kids Performing a TikTok Dance Challenge With a Pro Choreographer Will Light Up Your Day

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Offbeat Photographs of Ballet Dancers Honor the Artistry of Analog Photography
Woman Performs a Fiery Version of the Traditional Sama Dance
Ballet Dancer Acts Out ‘Swan Lake’ Against the Dramatic Background of Salt Flats
Watch a Dancer Perform a Highly Complex Underwater “Mime” Routine
Performer Poignantly Explores the Paths of Relationships in a Gravity-Defying Dance
Artistic Swimmer Recreates Wednesday’s Iconic Dance Routine Underwater

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.