Guy Asks Random People on the Street To Teach Him Their Favorite Dance Moves

Dance is a universal language. Though people around the world move to different rhythms, the joy of swaying to music is shared by almost all cultures. This comes to light in Ed People's Favorite Dance Moves video series. In this project, as the name suggests, the young Belgian man asks strangers on the street to share their favorite moves with him, and they usually go all in. While many show their playful personalities, others call back to their heritage to display some amazing steps.

In a compilation video, the videographer shows some moves as diverse as their origins. After seeing each person's moves, the host follows their lead for a few seconds of synchronized choreography. First up is the “Woo Walk,” inspired by rapper Pop Smoke and suggested by a young man. Next, a woman who explains that she is of Indian heritage, proceeds to show the YouTuber a Bhangra move.

People goes on a world tour of dance throughout his various travels, compiled in this one video. He gets a crash course in Moroccan wedding moves, learns the basics of salsa from a man from Peru, whips through some reggaeton and basic hip-hop moves, and even partakes in a traditional Serbian circle dance known as Kolo. All types of music and movement are welcome for this dance enthusiast who happily attempts to mimic steps, spins, shimmies, and gyrations.

One thing is clear: the locals that People encounters have some great moves. While some young people wiggle or do “the pepper grinder” with their hands, one woman simply tells People to “embody the confidence.” The videographer also encounters some older folks, who remember rock and roll fondly. One woman, even puts her belongings aside, and takes him for a waltz in the middle of the road for a truly heartwarming moment.

You can watch People's Favorite Dance Moves compilations below, and subscribe to this YouTube channel to stay up to date with his dances with strangers.

Dance enthusiast Ed People loves hitting the streets around the world and asking people to share their favorite moves with him, and they usually go all in.

While many show their playful personalities through contemporary dance moves, others share traditional dances from their heritage.

