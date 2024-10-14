Home / Books

Portraits Capture the Faces of America’s Endangered Languages

By Jessica Stewart on October 14, 2024
Navajo woman in front of the Supersition Mountains in Arizona

Laura Tohe (Superstition Mountains, Arizona). Language: Navajo
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

At a time when it's more important than ever for America to embrace its diversity, photojournalist B.A. Van Sise traveled the country to examine its endangered languages. This groundbreaking project has since transformed into a traveling exhibition and book titled On the National Language: The Poetry of America's Endangered Tongues.

Featuring nearly 80 artistic images of endangered language speakers, coupled with explanations of each language and short essays by nine contributors from diverse cultures, the book weaves a fascinating tale of American history. From a wide variety of Native American languages to regional dialects, Van Sise dives into a world where people are not only proud of their heritage but are looking to protect it actively.

After linking up with a language revitalizer in Oklahoma, Van Sise discovered that the face of endangered languages isn't always what one would expect. “I realized the project was about younger folks and the future more than the colonialist ideas of the past,” he tells My Modern Met. “But more importantly than that: a lot of the folks working to save these languages from the brink of silence all know each other.”

These connections allowed Van Sise to explore a wide breadth of languages, as one sitter would then suggest another person for the project. Pushing himself out of his comfort zone and often traveling to extremely remote areas to encounter speakers of these languages, Van Sise immersed himself in these cultures.

For instance, to capture a photo of Sylvan Esh, a Pennsylvania Dutch speaker, Van Sise spent four days living on his farm. As Esh is Amish, and photography is not allowed, Van Sise had to build enough trust to be able to capture—with permission—this single image of the man taken from behind.

With an exhibition set to open at Los Angeles' Skirball Cultural Center on October 17 and the book, Van Sise hopes that his work can inspire curiosity and allow them to see how much we have to lose if these languages fade into obscurity.

“We need to step away from this mindset of only caring about ourselves, our own individual cultures, see how much we're connected—whatever they might be, our histories are intertwined and our futures are too,” he muses.

“But more than that, I want young folks to see this and see that it's something cool and see that it's something different and that our many cultures exceed their tropes—and get a spark in their mind, hopefully, that they can do this, too. They can pick up these languages, they can carry whole cultures, whole worlds on the road that stretches out in front of them.”

On the National Language: The Poetry of America's Endangered Tongues is a fascinating look at America's cultural heritage.

Tongva woman in Los Angeles

Virginia Carmelo (Los Angeles, California). Language: Tongva

Nahuatl woman sitting in a yellow bedroom

Citlali Arvizo (Los Angeles, California). Language: Nahuatl

"On the National Language" by B.A. Sise

Nina Fifelov (Nicolaevsk, Alaska). Language: Alaskan Russian

Choctaw woman jumping into a pond

Sarah DeHerrera (Atoka, Oklahoma). Language: Oklahoma Choctaw.

"On the National Language" by B.A. Sise

Sylvan Esh (Gordonsville, Pennsylvania). Language: Pennsylvania Dutch

Woman in Louisiana sitting in a cafe

Rebecca Henry Davis (Opelousas, Louisiana). Language: Kouri-vini (Louisiana Creole)

"On the National Language" by B.A. Sise

Nihahsennaa Peters (St. Armand, New York). Language: Mohawk

"On the National Language" by B.A. Sise

Sarah Aroeste (New York, New York). Language: Judaeo-Spanish

B.A. Van Sise: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by B.A. Van Sise.

Related Articles:

Portraits of Indigenous People From All Around the World

The Multicultural History of Why the U.S. Has No Official Language

‘Atlas of Endangered Alphabets’ Preserves Indigenous Scripts from Around the Globe

Indigenous Singer Beautifully Covers The Beatles’ “Blackbird” in Mi’kmaq Language

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Collaborate To Protect Tigers in the Wild
Updated JR Monograph Chronicles French Street Artist’s Rise to Fame
The History of the Selfie Starts 185 Years Ago
Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce
Striking Animal Portraits Capture “Humanlike” Poses Full of Personality
Explore the Original “Alice in Wonderland” Manuscript, Illustrated by Lewis Carroll Himself

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adventurer Creates Artistic Photos of Animals in Their Natural Habitats
Oldest Known Photo of a First Lady Is Acquired by the Smithsonian for $456K
Vibrant Pop-Up Book Celebrates Keith Haring’s Iconic Art
These Books by My Modern Met Academy Instructors Will Jumpstart Your Artistic Growth
Photographer Gives the World a Rare Glimpse of Life in North Korea [Interview]
What Is the Longest Word in the English Language?

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.