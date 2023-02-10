For over 50 years, Survival International has been working to protect the rights of Indigenous people around the globe. Not only do they help tribes lobby for their land rights, but they also confront the atrocities that these tribes are facing—from genocide to racism. In order to stay impartial, the charity does not accept government funding. To help support their ongoing campaigns, they've recently released their 2023 calendar, We, the People.

The 12 incredible images found in the calendar illustrate daily life for Indigenous people. From a young Kayapó girl in Brazil protesting for her rights to Nenets children carrying on their tribes' traditions, each photograph tells a story. These stories not only serve as inspiration to get involved, but they are also reminders of our world's precious cultural diversity.

Survival International has made it its mission to preserve this diversity, which is under constant attack. Some of the important work they carry out includes ensuring that the new 30×30 agreement passed at COP 15 won't adversely affect Indigenous people by taking away their native land. They also advocate for the end of factory schooling for Indigenous children and to include Indigenous tribes as senior partners in land conservation.

Check out all of the images from the 2023 Survival International calendar below, and then show your support by purchasing We, the People online.

Since 1969, Survival International has been championing the rights of Indigenous people.

Their 2023 calendar, We, the People, is a wonderful way to support the charity and its many campaigns.

The calendar is filled with 12 images showing the daily lives of Indigenous people around the world.

