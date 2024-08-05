Underwater Archeologists Discover Ornate 2,000-Year-Old Mosaic Floor in Italy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ParcoArcheologicoCampiFlegrei (@pa_fleg)

Italy's archeological wonders aren't only buried underground, they're also under the sea. The partially submerged town of Baia, on the Gulf of Naples, proves this. Baia was built as a fashionable resort town for the wealthy that reached its peak at the end of the Roman Republic. Over time, due to volcanic activity, part of the city slipped underwater, taking all of its treasures with it.

Thanks to underwater archeologists, we can still see the splendors that the sea has preserved. During a survey of this protected area, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, they discovered an elaborate mosaic floor still in place inside a large villa. Situated inside a vast reception hall, the mosaic is made from thousands of blue, red, and white tesserae. These tiny pieces of marble and stone were used to make intricate patterns, befitting the nature of the home.

Archeologists believe that the ornate floor was created 2,000 years ago. The date comes from the villa's architectural style and the fact that many tiles in the mosaic had previously been used in other wall and floor decorations. This form of ancient upcycling was common during Late Antiquity.

Currently, archeologists are working diligently to recover any loose fragments. The marble they recover will be cleaned and then brought in for testing so that they can learn more about its origins.

This fascinating discovery and the work that follows once again prove the great satisfaction that comes from exploring the ancient past. Certainly, as the surveying continues, even more treasures will emerge from Baia.

