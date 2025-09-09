View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

Banksy has never shied away from taking risks, but his latest one may put his anonymity in danger. On Monday, the British artist posted a picture of his newest artwork on Instagram. Painted on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice, the stencil shows a judge raising his gavel to hit a protester lying on the ground with a bloodied sign.

Though Banksy published the work without any explanatory caption, it’s believed to reference pro-Palestine protests and the recent arrest of nearly 900 pro-Palestine activists in London. The work was quickly covered by guards, who placed a plastic sheet and two metal barriers in front of the wall. The mural comes on the heels of a protest in Parliament Square on Saturday, September 6, where more than half the crowd was detained in what The Daily Mail calls “Britain’s biggest ever mass arrest.”

It’s not just the content that may land Banksy in hot water. As the Royal Courts of Justice is a registered heritage building, it has legal protection to retain its original character. In fact, removal plans are already underway with the HM Courts and Tribunals stating that, “The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS are obliged to maintain its original character.”

By painting on it, the artist has also triggered an investigation, with London’s Metropolitan Police issuing a statement, “On Monday, September 8, officers received a report of criminal damage to the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. Inquiries continue.” If called into court, the anonymous artist would need to disclose his real name.

For Banksy, who was famously one of the first international artists to paint the Separation Wall, this isn’t the first time he’s flirted with danger. Whether he's funding a boat to rescue refugees or raising money for Ukraine, he has never shied away from expressing his social and political beliefs. This time, it’s just a matter of seeing how much his stunt will put him at risk.

Officials have covered a Banksy stencil painted on the side of London's Royal Courts of Justice.

Embed from Getty Images

If charged for damaging the heritage building, the artist risks going to court and having to disclose his real name.

Embed from Getty Images

Banksy: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Banksy Art Supports #WithSyria Awareness Campaign

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Banksy Installation in Broad Daylight

Banksy Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Print as a Fundraiser for Ukraine

New Banksy Mural in London Brings a Pruned Tree Back to Life With Green Paint