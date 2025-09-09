Home / Art / Street Art

Banksy Is at Risk of Exposing His Identity After Painting on a Historic Court Building in London

By Jessica Stewart on September 9, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

Banksy has never shied away from taking risks, but his latest one may put his anonymity in danger. On Monday, the British artist posted a picture of his newest artwork on Instagram. Painted on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice, the stencil shows a judge raising his gavel to hit a protester lying on the ground with a bloodied sign.

Though Banksy published the work without any explanatory caption, it’s believed to reference pro-Palestine protests and the recent arrest of nearly 900 pro-Palestine activists in London. The work was quickly covered by guards, who placed a plastic sheet and two metal barriers in front of the wall. The mural comes on the heels of a protest in Parliament Square on Saturday, September 6, where more than half the crowd was detained in what The Daily Mail calls “Britain’s biggest ever mass arrest.”

It’s not just the content that may land Banksy in hot water. As the Royal Courts of Justice is a registered heritage building, it has legal protection to retain its original character. In fact, removal plans are already underway with the HM Courts and Tribunals stating that, “The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS are obliged to maintain its original character.”

By painting on it, the artist has also triggered an investigation, with London’s Metropolitan Police issuing a statement, “On Monday, September 8, officers received a report of criminal damage to the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. Inquiries continue.” If called into court, the anonymous artist would need to disclose his real name.

For Banksy, who was famously one of the first international artists to paint the Separation Wall, this isn’t the first time he’s flirted with danger. Whether he's funding a boat to rescue refugees or raising money for Ukraine, he has never shied away from expressing his social and political beliefs. This time, it’s just a matter of seeing how much his stunt will put him at risk.

Officials have covered a Banksy stencil painted on the side of London's Royal Courts of Justice.

Embed from Getty Images

If charged for damaging the heritage building, the artist risks going to court and having to disclose his real name.

Embed from Getty Images

Banksy: Website | Instagram

Source: Court staff cover up Banksy image of judge beating a protester; New Banksy artwork to be removed from Royal Courts of Justice after report of criminal damage

Related Articles:

Banksy Art Supports #WithSyria Awareness Campaign

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Banksy Installation in Broad Daylight

Banksy Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Print as a Fundraiser for Ukraine

New Banksy Mural in London Brings a Pruned Tree Back to Life With Green Paint

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Monumental Lacework Mural Highlights Cultural Heritage of a Romanian City’s Fabric
Artist Honors Volunteers That Provide Free Meals for Sick People With Giant Mural in LA [Interview]
Artist Creates Ephemeral Earth Murals Using Iceland’s Evocative Landscape as a Canvas
Tallest Mural in Long Beach Encourages Passersby to Pursue Their Dreams
Beautifully Drawn Black and White Posters Pop Up on Paris Streets
Colorful Mural on the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Calls for “Mutual Embrace” Among Nations

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Street Artist Unveils Ashamed Statue of Liberty Mural in Response to ICE Raids in the U.S.
Street Artist Shares Personal Meaning Behind Powerful Mural About Life and Death [Interview]
20 Years of Vhils’ Exceptional Art Now on View in Retrospective Exhibition
Man Spends Over a Decade Beautifying His Brooklyn Neighborhood With Street Art [Interview]
Ingenious “Musical Architecture” Murals Turn Buildings Into Visual Symphonies
46-Foot-Tall Mural Beautifully Expresses a Balance Between Strength, Fragility, and Resilience

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.