Home / News

Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital

By Margherita Cole on March 30, 2022
Banksy's Anti-War Print Raises Money for Ukraine Hospital

For years, Banksy has used his anonymity to create public art that comments on important social issues. In 2003, he made an anti-war mural entitled CND Soldiers across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London—protesting the UK's involvement in the Iraq war. Two years later, Banksy collaborated with publisher Pictures on Walls in a limited series of 700 silkscreen prints of this piece, half of which are signed by the artist. Recently, one of these rare editions was placed on auction via MyArtBroker by a seller with the intention of raising money for Ukraine, and it raised a total of $106,500.

The acronym CND stands for Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament—a British organization that was initiated in 1957 to advocate for nuclear disarmament. British designer Gerald Holtom designed the “peace symbol” as the logo for the CND in 1958, although it is now seen as a universal symbol for peace. Banksy's CND Soldiers depicts two male figures crouched before a red peace sign they painted onto the wall, implying that UK soldiers should not be fighting in the war.

A print of this kind was estimated to sell between $20,000–$30,000, however, the bidders were clearly inspired by the importance of the cause and invested more into the silent auction. The winning bidder—who also prefers to remain anonymous—donated his final sum of over $100,000 to the largest hospital in Ukraine called the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, which has remained active throughout the Russian invasion. Although Banksy took no part in this auction, he would undoubtedly be pleased that his anti-war work of art is helping Ukrainians in need.

Banksy's anti-war print CND Soldiers from 2005 was placed on auction via MyArtBroker.

An anonymous buyer paid $106,500, all of which will be donated to the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital, the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.

 

Banksy: Website | Instagram
MyArtBroker: Website | Twitter
h/t: [DesignTAXI, The Washington Post]

All images via MyArtBroker.

Related Articles:

Banksy Ends 2020 With New COVID-19 Street Art of Sneezing Woman

Banksy Finances Rescue Boat Assisting Migrants Seeking Shelter in Europe

Banksy Creates New Coronavirus-Related Art in the London Underground

Banksy Posts Powerful Anti-Racism Artwork in Support of Black Lives Matter

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Inspiring Photo Captures Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Looking at Her With Pride
Tiny Figurines Occupy Charming Miniature Worlds Built With Everyday Objects
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Over $35 Million Raised for Ukraine
JR Travels to Ukraine and Produces Moving Tribute to Children Affected by the War
Buy a Fine Art Print From a Famous Photographer To Support Relief Efforts in Ukraine
Marina Abramović Will Restage Her Iconic ‘The Artist Is Present’ Performance To Benefit Ukraine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Moving Anti-War Video Is Trending on Russian Social Media
One Man Is Helping Ukrainian Refugees and Their Pets Find Housing Together
Three Russian Cosmonauts Show Up at ISS With Bold Uniforms in Ukrainian Flag Colors
Ballerina Olga Smirnova Leaves Bolshoi Ballet After Denouncing War in Ukraine
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Art Nouveau, the Ornate Architectural Style that Defined the Early 20th Century

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.