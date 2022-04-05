Home / Photography / Macro Photography

Macro Photos Reveal the Often Unseen Beauty and Diversity of Slime Molds

By Jessica Stewart on April 5, 2022
Slime Mould by Barry Webb

Over 900 species can be identified as slime mold. Formerly thought of as fungi, these small organisms help break down dead vegetation. With so many species, there is a rich diversity to slime mold and this is what first captured the attention of photographer Barry Webb. He'd already been taking photographs of fungi for many years when slime mold caught his attention two years ago. Since then, he hasn't turned back.

Through his macro photography, he brings us into the world of these fascinating organisms. “The incredible diversity of form and color of slime molds keeps me obsessively searching for new species to photograph,” Webb tells My Modern Met. And his photography allows the public to see just how much variety there really is. From colorful spheres to translucent amorphous shapes, the slime molds that Webb captures run the gamut.

Feeding on bacteria, yeast, and fungi, slime molds are organisms that have long fascinated scientists as well as creatives. Each single-cell amoeba is amazingly efficient at finding food and can form large masses in order to engulf vegetation. They produce spores, which get picked up by the wind or animals and this allows them to start life anew.

While most people walk through life without noticing slime mold, Webb's photos prove that they certainly deserve our attention. One look and the next time you wander through the forest or are working in the yard, you'll be scanning for these spectacular alien-like organisms.

If you want to see even more of Webb's slime mold photography, be sure to follow his Instagram, where he often posts photos of his latest finds. Print requests can also be made via the contact form on his website.

Photographer Barry Webb specializes in macro images of slime mold.

coral slime mould

Certaiomyxa fruticulosa

Comatricha Slime Mold

Comatricha

Comatricha nigra with Lycogala epidendrum in the Background

Comatricha nigra with Lycogala epidendrum in the background

Arcyria denudata Slime Mold

Arcyria denudata

Physarum album Slime Mold

Physarum album

These organisms feed on bacteria, yeast, and fungi and help with the decomposition of vegetation.

Lamproderma scintillans on a log

Lamproderma scintillans

Hemitrichia calyculata

Hemitrichia calyculata

Cribraria cancellata Slime Mould

Cribraria cancellata

Slime Mould by Barry Webb

Hanging Fruit Bodies of Badhamia utricularis

Stemonitis on a Larch Twig

Stemonitis on a Larch Twig

Barry Webb: Website | Instagram

All images © Barry Webb. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Barry Webb.

Related Articles:

New Wondrous Photos of the World’s Beautifully Diverse Fungi

Photographer Continues to Capture the Visual Diversity of Rare Fungi

Extreme Macro Photos Unveil the Hidden World of Fungi in the Forest

Illuminating Film Reveals the ‘Fantastic’ Hidden World of Mushrooms and Mycelium

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Macro Photographer Captures Eye-mazing Portraits Showcasing the Swirling Beauty of the Iris
8 Fascinating Facts About Japan’s Mount Fuji
Lightning Bolt Travels Across Three U.S. States and Sets a New World Record
NASA Says Force of Tonga’s Volcano Was 500 Times Greater Than Nuclear Bomb in Hiroshima
Sea Glass: Learn All About These Beautiful Baubles Found on Ocean Shores
Powerful Winds Carve Surreal Sand Sculptures Across a Frozen Beach

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Satellite Images Capture Giant Underwater Volcano Eruption Near Tonga
Dramatic Time-Lapse Video Reveals the Tiny Terrifying Worlds of Carnivorous Plants
Rare Deep-Sea Sighting of a Giant Phantom Jellyfish Captured on Video From 3,200 Feet Below
Breathtaking Photos of Golden Ginkgo Trees Blanketing the Ground With Sunshine
Japanese Waterway Is the Night-Time Hang Out Spot for Hundreds of Luminescent Jellyfish
Bioluminescent Mushrooms in Singapore Glow in the Dark Like a “Little Galaxy” of Fungi

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.