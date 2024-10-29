Stunning Shortlisted Photos From the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year Contest

From fascinating portraits of spiders to an incredible look at slime mold, the 2024 Close-up Photographer of the Year shortlist gives us insight into worlds we often never see. The competition, which awards excellence in close-up, macro, and micro photography, drew over 11,500 entries from photographers around the world.

In the end, an expert panel of judges that includes award-winning photographers like Karine Aigner and Greg Lecoeur, as well as magazine editors, conservationists, and authors, created a shortlist that highlights the best of these entries. While the category winners and top 100 photos won't be announced until January 2025, the contest has given us a treat by releasing this shortlist.

Broken down into 11 categories, which range from Animals and Arachnids to Intimate Landscape and Plants, the shortlist is an amazing way to view the world. Looking at the images is a reminder of just how much is happening under our noses, and that if we just take a closer look, there's so much to discover.

Scroll down to see our favorite images across the categories, and then head over to the official website to see all the shortlisted images.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CUPOTY.