Stunning Shortlisted Photos From the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year Contest

By Jessica Stewart on October 29, 2024

From fascinating portraits of spiders to an incredible look at slime mold, the 2024 Close-up Photographer of the Year shortlist gives us insight into worlds we often never see. The competition, which awards excellence in close-up, macro, and micro photography, drew over 11,500 entries from photographers around the world.

In the end, an expert panel of judges that includes award-winning photographers like Karine Aigner and Greg Lecoeur, as well as magazine editors, conservationists, and authors, created a shortlist that highlights the best of these entries. While the category winners and top 100 photos won't be announced until January 2025, the contest has given us a treat by releasing this shortlist.

Broken down into 11 categories, which range from Animals and Arachnids to Intimate Landscape and Plants, the shortlist is an amazing way to view the world. Looking at the images is a reminder of just how much is happening under our noses, and that if we just take a closer look, there's so much to discover.

Scroll down to see our favorite images across the categories, and then head over to the official website to see all the shortlisted images.

The 2024 Close-up Photographer of the Year Contest has revealed its shortlist.

2024 Close-up Photographer of the Year Shortlist

“Emerald Gem” by Louis Guillot. Animals, Shortlist

Macro photo of a gnat ogre

“Gnat Ogre with Mites” by Benjamin Salb. Insects, Shortlist

Bees piled up in a cluster on a purple flower

“Let There Bee Love” by Joris Vegter. Insects, Shortlist

Birmingham Mycena growing out of a pine cone

“Birmingham Mycena On Pine Cone” by Jay Birmingham. Fungi & Slime Moulds, Shortlist

Close up photo of chicory flower

“Chicory” by Johannes Kottonau. Plants, Shortlist

Close up of carnivorous plant

“Carnivore” by Anna Vailmaki. Plants, Shortlist

Macro portrait of an invertebrate

“Freshly” by Jamie Hall. Invertebrate Portrait, Shortlist

Over 11,500 images were entered into the contest, which awards excellence in close-up, macro, and micro photography.

Macro photo of tidal flats

“Tidal Flats” by Ulrike Unterbruner. Intimate Landscape, Shortlist

Close up photo monarch butterflies

“Monarchs” by Pal Hermansen. Butterflies & Dragonflies, Shortlist

2024 Close-up Photographer of the Year Shortlist

“Kissing the Competition” by Laurent Hesemans. Arachnids, Shortlist

Macro photo of Delias butterfly scales

“Delias Butterfly Scales” by Adalbert Mojrzisch. Butterflies & Dragonflies, Shortlist

Two fish underwater

“The Match” by Ferenc Lorincz. Underwater, Shortlist

Baby wallaby peaking out of its mom's pouch

“Wallaby Baby” by Pedro Jarque. Animals, Shortlist

The winners and top 100 images will be announced in January 2025.

Macro portrait of Eresus walckenaerius

“Eresus Walckenaerius” by Aris Kolokontes. Invertebrate Portrait, Shortlist

2024 Close-up Photographer of the Year Shortlist

“Holding On” by Ofek Liepaz. Underwater Shortlist

Macro portrait of a lizard

“Tiny Host” by Aloys Pichard. Animals, Shortlist

Young leaves growing on bark

“Resilience”by Jeannet van der Knijff. Intimate Landscape, Shortlist

Banded Alder Borer

“Banded Alder Borer Sunset” by Thomas Barbin. Invertebrate Portrait, Shortlist

Large spider on the side of a toilet

“Bathroom Guests” by Gustav Parenmark. Arachnids, Shortlist

Close Up Photo of Lamproderma on a Holly Spike

“Lamproderma on a Holly Spike” by Barry Webb. Fungi & Slime Mould, Shortlist

CUPOTY: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CUPOTY.

