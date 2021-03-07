Home / Nature

Illuminating Film Reveals the ‘Fantastic’ Hidden World of Mushrooms and Mycelium

By Arnesia Young on March 7, 2021
Fantastic Fungi Film

Photo: Fantastic Fungi
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The incredible film Fantastic Fungi reveals the hidden world of mushrooms and mycelium that lie on and beneath the forest floor. Directed by Louie Schwartzberg—the person behind Netflix’s Moving Art nature series—it features conversations and commentary from a variety of experts in the field; this includes mycologist Paul Stamets, food journalist Eugenia Bone, best-selling author Michael Pollan, and many others. With their help, the film explores the health and environmental benefits that these remarkable plants offer.

During the feature, the experts identify seven important pillars where fungi contribute significant benefits to human life including those related to biodiversity, innovation, food, health and wellness, mental health, spirituality, and culture. “Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists… we become aware of the beauty, intelligence, and solutions that the fungi kingdom offers in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges,” the Fantastic Fungi website explains in a brief description of the film.

Who knew that mushrooms could be so interesting? More than just a delicious addition to your dinner plate, they might be a key ingredient to saving the planet. To learn more about the amazing network of mushrooms and mycelium, check out where to stream Fantastic Fungi or purchase the book. Scroll down to see the official film trailer.

Fantastic Fungi, a film by director Louie Schwartzberg, reveals the fantastical hidden world of mushrooms and mycelium. Watch the official trailer:

Fantastic Fungi: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Louie Schwartzberg: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube

Related Articles:

Researcher Develops a Biodegradable Coffin Made of Mushroom Mycelium

Mesmerizing Time-Lapse Videos Show How Much Plants Move During a Day

Extreme Macro Photos Unveil the Hidden World of Fungi in the Forest

These Mushroom Ceramics Look Like They Grew From a Fairytale Forest

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Behold the Bonsai: Learn the Ancient History and Meaning of This Miniature Tree
Rare ‘Baikal Zen’ Phenomenon Has Rocks Balancing on Pedestals of Ice on Lake Baikal
16 Must-See Films To Inspire Architects and Architecture Lovers
Geologists Discover Agate With Cookie Monster Hidden Inside When Split Open
Sahara Desert Is Covered in Glittery Ice Crystals During a Rare Ice Dusting
Photographer Finds Beautiful “Tree of Life” Hidden in Aerial Images of a Receding Lake

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ethereal Ice Bubbles Emerge at the Surface of a Mystical Lake in Hokkaido, Japan
Studio Ghibli: Everything You Need To Know About Legendary Japanese Animation House
Gigantic Amethyst Geodes Excavated in Uruguay Stand 22 Feet Tall
This Tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph Insect Looks Like a Walking Piece of Popcorn
Amazing Heart-Shaped Amethyst Geode Discovered by Miners in Uruguay
You Can Listen To Relaxing Sounds of Forests From All Around the World for Free Online

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.