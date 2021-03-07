Illuminating Film Reveals the ‘Fantastic’ Hidden World of Mushrooms and Mycelium

The incredible film Fantastic Fungi reveals the hidden world of mushrooms and mycelium that lie on and beneath the forest floor. Directed by Louie Schwartzberg—the person behind Netflix’s Moving Art nature series—it features conversations and commentary from a variety of experts in the field; this includes mycologist Paul Stamets, food journalist Eugenia Bone, best-selling author Michael Pollan, and many others. With their help, the film explores the health and environmental benefits that these remarkable plants offer.

During the feature, the experts identify seven important pillars where fungi contribute significant benefits to human life including those related to biodiversity, innovation, food, health and wellness, mental health, spirituality, and culture. “Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists… we become aware of the beauty, intelligence, and solutions that the fungi kingdom offers in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges,” the Fantastic Fungi website explains in a brief description of the film.

Who knew that mushrooms could be so interesting? More than just a delicious addition to your dinner plate, they might be a key ingredient to saving the planet. To learn more about the amazing network of mushrooms and mycelium, check out where to stream Fantastic Fungi or purchase the book. Scroll down to see the official film trailer.

Fantastic Fungi, a film by director Louie Schwartzberg, reveals the fantastical hidden world of mushrooms and mycelium. Watch the official trailer:

