Home / Art

British Museum Enforces a Photo Ban at Its Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition

By Linnea Pejcha on September 24, 2026
Photo of Bayeux Tapestry.

Photo: Université de Caen Normandie · CNRS · ENSICAEN via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

In a time when taking photos can be one of the main reasons people attend museum exhibitions, the British Museum has taken a strong stance on photography at its popular Bayeux Tapestry exhibition. Due to the abundance of people visiting the tapestry, which is back in England for the first time in nearly a millennium, the museum has enacted a no-photo policy to encourage viewers to move through the exhibition quickly and respectfully. The exhibition has thus far been wildly successful, with its initial ticket allocation selling out within hours.

The 230-foot-long embroidery, which depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England in 1066, has resided in France for centuries. The desire to bring the tapestry back onto English soil has been ongoing, including an attempt to borrow it for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. But due to the risk of damage to the delicate, ancient embroidery, it hasn’t been moved until now, making the exhibition at the British Museum, which opened on September 10, a monumental one.

The tapestry remains in tremendous condition, unlike many of its medieval counterparts. It is almost entirely whole, and its red, blue, and green threads still have an unexpected vibrancy. The intricate embroidery depicts everything from elaborate battle scenes to animals and everyday life, with an incredible amount of detail preserved across its length. That so much of the tapestry has survived for nearly 1,000 years makes the opportunity to see it in person all the more remarkable.

The photo policy comes alongside a screen above the exhibit with a little lighted bird urging people to move along the length of the tapestry as they view it. If visitors were to follow the bird’s movement exactly, they would get to look at the tapestry for about 19 minutes and 30 seconds.

The response to the policy has been mixed, with some saying that they felt it encouraged them to really take in the fine craftsmanship of the work in a meditative, focused way, while others said that it left them wanting more time. The decision raises an interesting question about how we experience art in an increasingly digital world. While photographs allow us to preserve and share the things we see, the British Museum’s new policy suggests that sometimes, the best way to appreciate a masterpiece is to put down the phone and simply look.

The British Museum has introduced a photo ban to its popular Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition.

Photo of Bayeux Tapestry.

Photo: Myrabella via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Source: British Museum Bans Photography of Bayeux Tapestry to Keep Lines Moving

Related Articles:

The Bayeux Tapestry Will Be Displayed in the UK for the First Time in Nearly 1,000 Years

Exploring the History and Highlights of London’s World-Renowned British Museum

JR Spotlights Community Kitchen Volunteers in Powerful Tapestry Project for Venice Biennale

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Other Art Fair Returns to LA With 160 Independent Artists From 14 Countries
How Cavalier Galleries Is Celebrating 40 Years of Supporting Contemporary Art
Miffy the Bunny Is Reimagined as the ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ for Historic Exhibit in Japan
Bhutanese Artist Pem Lham Wins International Prize for Reimagining Himalayan Art
Japanese Town Creates Massive Minecraft-Inspired Design for Annual Rice Paddy Art Project
UN Votes to Adopt New World Map That Shows the True Size of Africa

More on My Modern Met

66 Masterpieces Make for Unexpected Pairings in an Upcoming Exhibition in Taiwan
Dual Exhibitions at Frieze House Seoul Explore Landscapes in Different Conceptual Ways
Do Ho Suh Shows 500+ Works Spanning His 40-Year Career in Largest Exhibition To Date in Seoul
When a Plate Shatters, This Artist Illustrates a New Story With the Broken Pieces [Interview]
26 Islamic Art Masterpieces From the Louvre Are Coming to the Smithsonian
Expansive Exhibition of Charcoal Showcases It in Many Monumental Forms

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.