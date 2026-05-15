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JR Spotlights Community Kitchen Volunteers in Powerful Tapestry Project for Venice Biennale

By Regina Sienra on May 15, 2026

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

French artist JR has long championed vulnerable communities, and the volunteers who devote their lives to helping them, through his massive installations. His latest piece, created for the 61st Venice Biennale, is no exception. Titled Il Gesto — A contemporary reinterpretation of The Wedding at Cana, the work had Palazzo Ca’ da Mosto, home to The Venice Venice Hotel, covered in a lively scene. In addition to JR’s first venture into the realm of tapestry, Il Gesto also aims to return an important part of Venice’s lost cultural heritage to the city.

The installation was inspired by Paolo Veronese’s 1563 painting The Wedding at Cana, which depicts a biblical miracle: when Jesus turned water into wine. The original painting was hung at the monastery of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, where JR stayed often, before being taken to the Louvre, where the painting resides today. Hoping to restore this loss to the City of Canals, JR set out to recreate the painting’s composition with a modern twist. “Where do miracles happen in our daily life?” he pondered in an Instagram video.

The answer was found in Refettorio Paris, a France-based community kitchen serving sophisticated three-course meals free of charge to refugees and unhoused people. The charitable organization manages to accomplish this benevolent service by recovering items discarded by supermarkets due to minor aesthetic imperfections. They have been operating for eight years, fighting both food waste and hunger at the same time.

A labor this generous and ambitious required an equally sized artwork. The first element is the Palazzo Ca’ da Mosto’s facade, which has been temporarily covered with ultra-lightweight panels that show the chefs, volunteers, and guests of Refettorio Paris coming out of the windows, as if celebrating a feast next to Venice’s Grand Canal.

Inside the palazzo, the walls of The Grand Salon have been covered in portraits that come alive with sound. Each image features the voice of the person depicted. They tell stories about the people who keep the kitchen running, next to long tables with towering plants ready to provide for dozens of people.

The crown jewel of the project is the monumental tapestry, featuring 176 members of the Refettorio Paris community posing like the original figures in The Wedding at Cana. This textile masterpiece was created by Master Weaver Giovanni Bonotto and produced by Fondazione Bonotto.

On top of honoring the community kitchen, the tapestry also celebrates human creativity; no computer would have been able to render such a large, complex design the way the artisans did. The final piece took 600 hours of work, and featured recycled plastic yarns, virgin wool, organic cotton, and washi paper. As opposed to the ephemeral nature of the facade project, this tapestry—and Refettorio Paris’ work—will stand the test of time.

To stay up to date with the French artist and his collaborators, follow JR on Instagram.

The latest installation by JR honors Refettorio Paris, a community kitchen serving sophisticated three-course meals free of charge to refugees and unhoused people.

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

Titled Il Gesto — A contemporary reinterpretation of The Wedding at Cana, it was created for the 61st Venice Biennale.

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

The installation features portraits of chefs, volunteers, and guests who keep Refettorio Paris alive.

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

JR's Il Gesto for Venice Biennale

JR: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Atelier JR.

Related Articles:

JR’s Large-Scale Installations Are on Display at This Immersive Solo Exhibition in LA

JR Takes Over the Duomo of Naples With Massive Portraits of 600 Locals

JR’s Newest Exhibition Explores His Photographic Projects About Child Refugees

New JR Exhibition Pairs Lithographs of Iconic Installations With Audio Testimonies

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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