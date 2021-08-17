For thousands of years, sculptors have challenged themselves to render the human form. The age-old tradition encompasses a variety of media from the ancient Greek marble sculpture of Venus de Milo to the copper Statue of Liberty. One contemporary artist is carrying the torch of this classical style in his realistic clay and bronze sculptures.

American artist Benjamin Victor is a world-renowned sculptor whose extensive body of work recalls masters like Michelangelo and Bernini. One of his most recent creations depicts the Biblical character of Bathsheba as a statuesque young woman in a long dress. Made in both clay and bronze, this life-size sculpture reflects her story in the Bible by capturing the figure in wet garments that cling to her body, as Bathsheba was described as having met King David after stepping out of the bath. As the story goes, “she was summoned by King David, who had seen her bathing and lusted after her.”

Victor's expertise is apparent in every delicate feature of this sculpture. He manages to not only define the figure's flowing, long hair, but also the transparency of the damp clothing, and the curvatures of her body. Even the heavy shawl Bathsheba carries in both hands appears to fold and drape behind her feet as a real piece of cloth would.

Scroll down to see more images of this incredible sculpture.

American artist Benjamin Victor completed a life-size sculpture of the Biblical character of Bathsheba.

He sculpted the female figure out of clay and reproduced it in bronze.

He also makes other classical sculptures inspired by nature, literature, and more.

