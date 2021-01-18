Stunning Figurative Sculptures Capture the Beauty of the Human Body in Motion

For the Spanish artist duo Joan Coderch and Javier Malavia, the “human being is at the core of their art.” The two founded Coderch & Malavia to collaborate on expressive figurative sculptures that explore movement and emotion as it relates to the human body. From striking ballet positions to quiet, understated stances—their bronze figures capture a unique moment in time.

All of their art is created together at their large industrial studio in Valencia, Spain. “The complicated part is organizing and sharing the physical creation of the work itself because you need double discipline,” they say. “You must learn to trust your partner and be able to share your ideas and your work with him, and, above all, you must put your ego aside in order to stay equal to commit to the final result.” The result of this creative relationship is a portfolio of titillating sculptures that appear to be trapped in their own intriguing storyline.

The female figure in Clio's Dream, for instance, is depicted sitting underwater. Although no pool or ocean is present, the sculptors suggest this narrative with the figure's languid pose, which is supported on the tips of her toes, the small details of bubbles clustered by her skin, the flowing waves of her hair, and the aqua-blue patina. Additionally, the male figure in Líber, recalls theater and ballet in its dynamic pose in which the man has both arms outstretched to the side, and one leg folded by his knee. Here, Coderch & Malavia applied two different patinas to accentuate the nuances of the sculpture. While the top half of the male figure is covered with white patina, the lower half is layered with a brown color, shading the splayed garments, legs, and tree trunk. “The human being is three-dimensional,” they continue. “Probably that is the main reason why we are attracted to sculpture. It is the closest artistic representation of ourselves.”

Scroll down to see more incredible figurative sculptures by Coderch & Malavia, and follow the artists on Instagram to keep up to date with their latest projects and exhibitions.

Spanish artist duo Coderch & Malavia create realistic figurative sculptures that are frozen in motion.

Each piece is made from cast bronze that is patinated in different colors to accentuate the human form.

Coderch & Malavia: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Coderch & Malavia.