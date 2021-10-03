Observation Tower Inspired by a Strand of DNA Gives New Perspective To Flat Marshland

Standing in marshland at Denmark's Wadden Sea National Park is the striking Marsk Tower. Designed by the renowned architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the observation deck is inspired by the double helix structure of DNA. The 85-foot (25 meters) tower comprises spiral steps around a central core and acts as both a functional lookout as well as a sculptural landmark for the park.

Visitors to the tower will enjoy unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape including the North Sea. The design of the double helix means that they will traverse 146 steps on the way up and 131 steps on the way down. Each direction wraps around the elevator located at the core of the tower.

Aside from its stunning architectural design, the Marsk Tower is meant to change visitors' outlooks on the landscape as they engage with it. “When you have climbed the 146 steps and landed on the observation platform, you are standing 36 meters above sea level,” explained Marsk Camp. “This gives a completely unique perspective on the otherwise flat marsh and a fantastic view over the Wadden Sea National Park.”

If you enjoyed this elegant contemporary observation tower, check out more projects by Bjarke Ingels Group, including 10 amazing buildings designed by the firm.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bjarke Ingels Group.

