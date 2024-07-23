Rafael Nadal Photo Wins the 2024 Australian Photographic Prize

Andy Cheung, Digital Photographer of the Year and Winner, Single Capture, Life Events
A poetic moment between tennis star Rafael Nadal and a moth won Andy Cheung the title of Digital Photographer of the Year at the third annual Australian Photographic Prize. The Sydney-based professional sports photographer was honored alongside Queensland-based wedding and portrait photographer Frances Suter, whose wintry landscape won the Print Photographer of the Year award.
Their images were singled out from the nearly 2,000 photographs from 12 countries entered into the competition. Thirty-five judges from Australia and New Zealand judged the contest, one of the few remaining photo competitions that accepts both printed and digital photographs.
Standout winners include photographer Belinda Richards, who teaches My Modern Met Academy's pet photography course. Her striking and creative image of parrots won the Pet and Animals division. Melbourne-based fine art portrait and fashion photographer Forough Yavari was honored with awards in both the digital and print divisions. Her incredible fashion photography won both the EIZO Prize for artistic digital photography and the Illustrative Print category.
Scroll down for even more winners and get inspired by their creative photography.
These are the incredible winners of the 2024 Australian Photographic Prize.
Frances Suter, Print Photographer of the Year and Winner, Print, Places
Belinda Richards, Winner, Pet and Animal
Forough Yavari, Winner, Print, Illustrative
Benjamin Maze, Digital, Single Capture, Nature
Brian Ellwood, Winner, Professional Division and Winner, Digital, Aerial
Cheryl Eagers, Winner, Digital Creative
Natalie Arber, Winner, Australian Digital Creative – Portrait
Sarah Jackson, Winner, Digital, Professinal, Commercial
Naomi Reiter, Winner, Digital, Professional, Family
Forough Yavari, Winner, EIZO Digital Artist
Afshin Jafari, Winner, Steve Scalone Urban Architecture Award
Amanda Waschevski, Winner, Print, People
Federico Rekowski, Winner, Packers Prize
David Bignell, Winner, Visionary
Scott Portelli, Winner, Digital, Single Capture, Wildlife
Craig McGowan, Winner, Digital Professional, Landscape