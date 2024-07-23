Rafael Nadal Photo Wins the 2024 Australian Photographic Prize

A poetic moment between tennis star Rafael Nadal and a moth won Andy Cheung the title of Digital Photographer of the Year at the third annual Australian Photographic Prize. The Sydney-based professional sports photographer was honored alongside Queensland-based wedding and portrait photographer Frances Suter, whose wintry landscape won the Print Photographer of the Year award.

Their images were singled out from the nearly 2,000 photographs from 12 countries entered into the competition. Thirty-five judges from Australia and New Zealand judged the contest, one of the few remaining photo competitions that accepts both printed and digital photographs.

Standout winners include photographer Belinda Richards, who teaches My Modern Met Academy's pet photography course. Her striking and creative image of parrots won the Pet and Animals division. Melbourne-based fine art portrait and fashion photographer Forough Yavari was honored with awards in both the digital and print divisions. Her incredible fashion photography won both the EIZO Prize for artistic digital photography and the Illustrative Print category.

Scroll down for even more winners and get inspired by their creative photography.

These are the incredible winners of the 2024 Australian Photographic Prize.

Now in its third year, the contest saw nearly 2,000 images entered from photographers in 12 countries.

It is one of the few remaining photo competitions that accepts both printed and digital photographs.

