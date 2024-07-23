Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Rafael Nadal Photo Wins the 2024 Australian Photographic Prize

By Jessica Stewart on July 23, 2024
Rafael Nadal with a moth on his finger

Andy Cheung, Digital Photographer of the Year and Winner, Single Capture, Life Events

A poetic moment between tennis star Rafael Nadal and a moth won Andy Cheung the title of Digital Photographer of the Year at the third annual Australian Photographic Prize. The Sydney-based professional sports photographer was honored alongside Queensland-based wedding and portrait photographer Frances Suter, whose wintry landscape won the Print Photographer of the Year award.

Their images were singled out from the nearly 2,000 photographs from 12 countries entered into the competition. Thirty-five judges from Australia and New Zealand judged the contest, one of the few remaining photo competitions that accepts both printed and digital photographs.

Standout winners include photographer Belinda Richards, who teaches My Modern Met Academy's pet photography course. Her striking and creative image of parrots won the Pet and Animals division. Melbourne-based fine art portrait and fashion photographer Forough Yavari was honored with awards in both the digital and print divisions. Her incredible fashion photography won both the EIZO Prize for artistic digital photography and the Illustrative Print category.

Scroll down for even more winners and get inspired by their creative photography.

These are the incredible winners of the 2024 Australian Photographic Prize.

Wintery landscape

Frances Suter, Print Photographer of the Year and Winner, Print, Places

Creative photo of parrots

Belinda Richards, Winner, Pet and Animal

Artistic fashion photography by Forough Yavari

Forough Yavari, Winner, Print, Illustrative

Now in its third year, the contest saw nearly 2,000 images entered from photographers in 12 countries.

Snowy mountains

Benjamin Maze, Digital, Single Capture, Nature

Aerial view of landscape

Brian Ellwood, Winner, Professional Division and Winner, Digital, Aerial

Creative images of flowers

Cheryl Eagers, Winner, Digital Creative

Black and white portrait of a woman sleeping in a car

Natalie Arber, Winner, Australian Digital Creative – Portrait

Aerial view of a construction zone

Sarah Jackson, Winner, Digital, Professinal, Commercial

Portrait of a family sitting in their living room

Naomi Reiter, Winner, Digital, Professional, Family

Award winning fashion photography

Forough Yavari, Winner, EIZO Digital Artist

It is one of the few remaining photo competitions that accepts both printed and digital photographs.

Architectural photography

Afshin Jafari, Winner, Steve Scalone Urban Architecture Award

Portrait of a young red headed boy

Amanda Waschevski, Winner, Print, People

Black and white landscape image of mountains

Federico Rekowski, Winner, Packers Prize

2024 Australian Photographic Prize

David Bignell, Winner, Visionary

Portrait of a young penguin

Scott Portelli, Winner, Digital, Single Capture, Wildlife

Moody image of a house in front of the mountains

Craig McGowan, Winner, Digital Professional, Landscape

Australian Photographic Prize: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Australian Photographic Prize.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
