Giant Fingerprint Sculptures Celebrate Diversity and Unity in India

Located in Birsa Munda Jail Park in Ranchi, India, the Billion Impressions sculpture, designed by Namdev Talluru and Jaya Nila, is a striking symbol of India’s culture and future. Standing 12.5 meters tall and 8.35 meters wide (approximately 41 feet tall and 27 feet wide), the impressive steel installation stands as a symbol of hope, inviting visitors to engage with its intricate structure and explore its deeper meaning up close.

Depicting two touching fingerprints, Billion Impressions explores individual identity and human connection. “As a nation shaped by its diversity and cultural richness, India embodies both diverse identities and collective unity,” Nila tells My Modern Met. “While developing the concept, we realized that the fingerprint served as the perfect metaphor for this duality.”

Nila adds, “On one level, a fingerprint is a deeply personal marker of identity, a unique signature that distinguishes one individual from another. At the same time, the very existence of fingerprints is universal. Every human being has them. Implying that we are united in our shared humanity. This idea resonated deeply with me and was the inspiration behind the design.”

Nila and Talluru come from different backgrounds, and when they first started designing Billion Impressions, they had very different views on what symbolizes unity and individuality in India. “Namdev saw universal aspects we all share, while I struggled to connect with that idea. Similarly, things I believed were common to everyone didn’t resonate with him,” reveals Nila. “This contrast ultimately enriched our approach. It led us to a deeper exploration of India’s diverse identity and how, despite differences, we function as a collective. This paradox of unity through diversity became the core concept of our design.”

Namdev focused on the structural integrity of the sculpture, while Nila thought about how people would interact with it and experience the space. Their collaboration brought together their individual perspectives and creativity, shaping the project in ways they never expected.

“The sculpture consists of two structures balancing each other, much like human relationships. We rely on one another for strength and stability,” says Nila. “This idea of complementing and completing each other mirrors our working relationship and reflects the universal human experience.”

To bring their structure to life, the architectural design was transformed into 3D structural models and fine-tuned for stability. To keep things manageable, the sculpture was split into four sections, making transport and assembly easier without compromising its intricate design. The steel was pre-fabricated by craftspeople in Kharagpur—a major industrial city in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. Finally, cranes and scaffolding were used to piece everything together, placing the two fingerprints on individual, curved pedestals.

While fingerprints are a universally recognized symbol, they hold a particularly deep and powerful significance for the people of India. “In my childhood I witnessed something interesting in my village. The people were mostly farmers who couldn’t read or write in any language. For them, even signing their name was impossible,” recalls Nila. “However, during elections, they used their fingerprints to cast their votes. I remember watching them press their inked thumbs onto the voting sheet. It was so simple, yet so powerful. Their fingerprint was their right to be counted.”

This timeless symbol of identity continues to play a vital role in modern India. Whether unlocking smartphones or accessing biometric services, fingerprints connect tradition with technology. “In an era of deep ideological divisions, so many monuments celebrate one cause or one group,” says Nila. “We wanted to create something that represents all people. By showcasing India’s diversity and honoring the power of unity, we sought to capture its cultural and social landscape while embodying the dignity of every individual. Billion Impressions stands as a tribute to the silent contributions and enduring hopes of a billion people.”

