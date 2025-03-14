Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist’s Stunning Stainless Steel Sculptures Freezes Water in Mid-Splash

By Emma Taggart on March 14, 2025

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Beijing-based artist Zheng Lu is known for his stainless steel sculptures that appear to defy gravity. Inspired by Chinese philosophy and calligraphy, each mirror-finished piece blurs the line between motion and stillness, capturing fleeting moments of water mid-splash.

Whether they’re placed on a pedestal, installed in a public park, or hanging midair in a gallery space, each sculpture represents a burst of energy frozen in time. Through his work, Zu transforms something ephemeral into something permanent. Water represents constant change, yet when captured in stainless steel, it takes on a new form. In each dynamic sculpture, the weight of the water seems to vanish, and gravity appears suspended, creating an illusion of lightness as the metal’s curves reflect the light.

Two stand-out pieces from Lu’s collection are included in his Water in Dripping series. The concept for the sculptures originates from the Chinese character “止” (Zhi), which represents stillness. “In early Chinese philosophical thought, many meaningful concepts were modeled through metaphors derived from nature,” Lu tells My Modern Met. “Water, as a vital ontological metaphor, was likened by Zhuangzi to a mirror. If one wishes to see their reflection in water, it must be still rather than flowing. This vivid analogy naturally articulates philosophical truths about human conduct and existence.”

Lu created two distinct forms—one incorporates Chinese text, while the other was made using a casting method to create a solid, shiny form. “The first is a hollowed-out structure born from the interplay and conflict between sculpture and text,” the artist explains. “I integrated the text of Tang Dynasty poet Bai Juyi’s poem ‘Wan Zhi Shui' (‘Playing with Still Water') into the work by cutting the characters from metal plates and forging and welding them into sculptural forms.”

Recently, Lu has also been exploring the relationship between humans and machines. Using machine learning, he passes the artwork back and forth between himself and a computer. He describes his process as “a relay race, with the artwork itself as the baton.” Lu explains, “Every time the machine and I complete the alternating work, the appearance of the work is updated. After repeating this for five or six rounds, the work is completed. This result is a balance between humans and machines, equal rights between humans and machines.”

Check out some of Lu’s latest sculptures below and find more of his works on his website.

Beijing-based artist Zheng Lu is known for his stainless steel sculptures that blur the line between motion and stillness.

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

“Water in Dripping”

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

“Water in Dripping”

Whether they’re placed on a pedestal, installed in a public park, or hanging midair in a gallery space, each sculpture represents a burst of energy frozen in time.

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Lu is inspired by Chinese philosophy and calligraphy.

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

The concept for his sculptures originates from the Chinese character “止” (Zhi), which represents stillness.

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

In early Chinese philosophy, water is a key metaphor for existence. To see your reflection in water, it needs to be still, not flowing.

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Stainless Steel Splash Sculptures by Zheng Lu

Zheng Lu: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zheng Lu.

