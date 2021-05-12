Bindi Irwin Shares Illustrated Family Portrait With Dad Steve Irwin Holding Her Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)



After welcoming baby Grace with her husband Chandler Powell back in March, Bindi Irwin is celebrating her very first Mother’s Day this year. In honor of the momentous occasion, Irwin wanted to bring together all the people most important to her—even those who can no longer be here in person. Hoping to commemorate the newest addition to the family and honor the memory of her late father, Steve Irwin, the new mom commissioned a beautiful family portrait.

Bindi shared the gorgeous piece of art in a post on Instagram. “This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family,” Irwin expresses in the caption. “I wish we could all be together, but sometimes life has other plans. To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description.”

The stunning piece of artwork features the beloved Crocodile Hunter in the center, holding Bindi’s newborn baby girl Grace in his arms with an excited smile from ear to ear. It envisions what life might be like if Steve—a devoted husband, father, and, now, grandfather—were still around. “I’ve done so many moments that never happened over the years,” says the artist, Debb Oliver of The Monkey Brush, of her commissioned piece. “I always tried to imagine what it means to the person who receives it. I believe I do now, because I wish this was an actual photo. More than anything.”

Experiencing this moment and entering into this new phase of life without her father here, was likely a bittersweet experience for Bindi. In the recent streaming special, Crikey! It’s a Baby, chronicling her journey to motherhood, the mom-to-be shared her feelings about starting a family without her father here to witness it.

“It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him, and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch that connection,” Irwin revealed. “But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about Dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was… It’s hard that he's not here because out of everyone in the world, he would've loved her the most. He would've loved her so much. But I think, in a way, he is still with us, and his heart and soul live on in all of us.”

Now that sentiment is captured on canvas, where baby Grace is pictured sleeping in her loving grandfather’s arms. Scroll down to have a look at the touching Irwin family portrait.

Bindi Irwin commissioned a beautiful family portrait where her late father, Steve Irwin, holds his new granddaughter lovingly in his arms.

