Vibrant Palette Knife Paintings of Beautiful Blooming Flowers

Artist Joshua Davidson is known for his stunning flower paintings. By using a palette knife to apply and manipulate thick paint on the canvas, the New Zealand-based artist is able to mimic the three-dimensionality of different blossoms. Davidson's vibrant paintings look as though they are blooming out of the canvas, with petals reaching out to touch the viewer.

Many of the almost kaleidoscopic pieces feature a spectrum of multicolored petals swirling around the stigma of the flower. His color choices are undoubtedly eye-catching, especially since his colorful florals are paired with a richly hued solid background that complements the subject and makes it pop. While the artist does take some creative liberties about how he chooses to depict certain flowers, it is clear that each one of his paintings is a celebration of the jaw-dropping beauty that can be found around us in nature.

Some species that Davidson paints are easily recognizable, but others look almost alien. In Cnidaria, long filaments bloom beneath the blossom of the flower, casting their reach down to the ground. And in Tacca Chantrieri, the design is reminiscent of a jellyfish, with spidery tendrils appearing to float beneath the flower, which is painted over a deep blue background. Regardless of whether you are a flower enthusiast or a self-proclaimed black thumb, it's easy to get swept up in the whimsy and beauty of Davidson's art.

To follow the artist's work and keep up with his creative journey, you can follow Davidson on Instagram.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Joshua Davison.

