This Online Class Lets You Dive Into the Creative Possibilities of Mixed-Media Art

For a fun, freeing creative experience, why not try working with mixed media? Combining different mediums can open up new creative possibilities. Whether you want to use ink, paper, acrylics, wood, or found objects, mixed-media art gives you permission to break all of the rules. If the idea sounds intriguing but you aren't sure where to start, My Modern Met Academy is here to help.

In our online class, Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting, we give you all the tools needed to create a piece of mixed-media art. Taught by artist Dimitra Milan, who has been a successful working artist since she was a teen, the hour-long class is the perfect way to familiarize yourself with new techniques.

During the course, Milan will use a variety of acrylic paints, inks, markers, and pencils to create a beautiful artwork in a style she calls abstract realism. You'll be able to follow along throughout the creative process, even getting a mini drawing lesson as she completes the painting. As an added bonus, Milan is also full of advice and wisdom about how to keep yourself creatively loose and how to use both sides of your brain as you work.

Join in on this experience today by enrolling in the class over on My Modern Met Academy. If you still aren't sure, scroll down to get a preview of what the class entails.

Dive into the world of mixed-media art with this online art class by My Modern Met Academy.

Taught by artist Dimitra Milan, it's a fantastic way to discover new creative techniques.

Using acrylics, inks, pencils, and markers, you'll create a stunning piece of art.

This online class can be viewed at any time, and each lesson can be watched again and again.

