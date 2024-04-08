Home / Art / Painting

Painter Seamlessly Expands Beautiful Landscape Backgrounds of Photos Beyond the Frame

By Regina Sienra on April 8, 2024

 

Generative Fill is one of Photoshop's most interesting tools. This powerful feature allows you to generate parts of images or even entire photos with the help of machine learning AI, expanding or altering the elements on the image. Drawing from this concept, but working with an entirely human and artistic approach, Clare O'Neill builds beautiful scenes to create a fuller and painterly composition that no computer could ever replace in person.

O'Neill, who shares her process on Instagram, begins by placing a photograph—more often than not, a wedding or engagement picture–on a blank canvas. From there, O'Neill begins to paint, liberating the subjects from the bounds of the photograph, as if opening the door to the place where they originally posed. The artist succeeds at recreating all kinds of backgrounds, from as seaside scene to a flowery garden.

Soon, the original photograph grows from a zoomed-in portrait into a bigger work of art, where the protagonists are the focus among a sweeping landscape. The true beauty of these works lies in the little intricacies. Rather than expanding the image with uncanny photography, O'Neill’s “Generative Fill IRL” transforms the image into a painting that doesn't try to prove that it isn't—and instead highlights the excitement of merging both mediums.

When asked about whether she gets info about how the actual landscape looks or simply makes a guess, O'Neill explained that it depends on the client. “Sometimes I completely make it up,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. Regarding the beach scene that recently went viral, she said, “I was given a rough idea of what was around but used my artistic license to create it!” Once ready, O'Neill covers the entire canvas with a clear varnish that consolidates the whole painting—making it ready to be displayed.

O'Neill usually takes commissions for her painting-photography pieces on Etsy, but as of writing, her store is closed. If you're interested in having one of your pictures expanded with her artsy “Generative Fill IRL,” follow her on Instagram and sign up for notifications on Etsy.

Clare O'Neill builds beautiful scenes to create a fuller and painterly composition with a technique she calls “Generative Fill IRL.”

 

The artist begins by placing an photograph—more often than not, a wedding or engagement picture–on a blank canvas.

 

From there, O'Neill begins to paint, liberating the subjects from the bounds of the photograph, as if opening the door to the place where they originally posed.

 

The artist succeeds at recreating all kinds of backgrounds, from a seaside scene to a flowery garden.

 

Soon, the original photograph grows from a zoomed-in portrait into a bigger work of art, where the protagonists are the focus among a sweeping landscape.

 

The true beauty of these works lie in the little intricacies.

 

Clare O'Neill: Etsy | Instagram | TikTok

