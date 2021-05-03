Bindi Irwin Gives Her Daughter Her First Australia Zoo Khakis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell)

Australian wildlife conservationist and zookeeper Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell (named in tribute to her legendary grandfather, the beloved Steve Irwin), on March 25, 2021. This was also, coincidentally, the day of their one-year wedding anniversary. Since even beore her birth, Grace's parents have been eager for their beautiful baby girl to take her place in the family business and help carry on the late Irwin’s remarkable legacy. What better way to prepare their bundle of joy for her incredible future than by getting the child her very first khakis to match those of her mother, father, and grandfather before her?

In celebration of their daughter turning one month old, Bindi Irwin and her husband did just that and shared an endearing photo of the occasion on Instagram. In the picture, the adorable little one can be seen sporting her new khakis and hanging out with a few star tortoises from the Australia Zoo. Irwin captioned the photo: “We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals.”

It’s obvious that the young lady has a lot of exciting wildlife adventures ahead of her, and she’s got the khakis to prove it! Her grandfather would be so proud.

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25!

They celebrated her turning one month old by giving the little one her very first khakis.

It's clear that little Grace has many wildlife adventures ahead of her. Her grandfather, the legendary Steve Irwin, would be so proud!

