Home / Inspiring / Good News

Bindi Irwin Gives Her Daughter Her First Australia Zoo Khakis

By Arnesia Young on May 3, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell)

Australian wildlife conservationist and zookeeper Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell (named in tribute to her legendary grandfather, the beloved Steve Irwin), on March 25, 2021. This was also, coincidentally, the day of their one-year wedding anniversary. Since even beore her birth, Grace's parents have been eager for their beautiful baby girl to take her place in the family business and help carry on the late Irwin’s remarkable legacy. What better way to prepare their bundle of joy for her incredible future than by getting the child her very first khakis to match those of her mother, father, and grandfather before her?

In celebration of their daughter turning one month old, Bindi Irwin and her husband did just that and shared an endearing photo of the occasion on Instagram. In the picture, the adorable little one can be seen sporting her new khakis and hanging out with a few star tortoises from the Australia Zoo. Irwin captioned the photo: “We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals.”

It’s obvious that the young lady has a lot of exciting wildlife adventures ahead of her, and she’s got the khakis to prove it! Her grandfather would be so proud.

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

They celebrated her turning one month old by giving the little one her very first khakis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell)

It's clear that little Grace has many wildlife adventures ahead of her. Her grandfather, the legendary Steve Irwin, would be so proud!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Bindi Irwin: Instagram | FacebookTwitter
h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Bindi Irwin Reveals Heartwarming Artwork of Her Late Father in Her Wedding Party

Steve Irwin’s Family Offers Heartfelt Tributes to Him on What Would’ve Been His 58th Birthday

Robert Irwin Recreates an Iconic Photo of Dad Steve Irwin and Looks Just Like Him

The Irwin Family Has Treated Thousands of Animals Injured in the Australian Bushfires

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Missing Hiker Rescued After Man on Twitter Found His Location From a Photo of His Feet
Whitest Paint Ever Developed Could Reflect Enough Light to Slow Global Warming
Basketball Coach Pumped Breast Milk for Her Newborn During Halftime of Championship Game
Netherlands Celebrates 20 Years Since Being First Country to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
New Zealand Passes Law Granting Paid Leave for Couples Experiencing a Miscarriage
Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Stuffed Unicorn Finds Fur-Ever Home With His Plushie Pal

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Art Teacher Has Her Students Transform Her Plain Dress Into a Wearable Work of Art
Texans Are Rescuing Cold-Shocked Sea Turtles Stranded on Beaches
NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Is Honored With a New Spacecraft Named After Her
Kenyan Materials Engineer Recycles Plastic Into Bricks That Are Stronger Than Concrete
Art Museums Are Creating 3D Versions of Paintings for Visually Impaired People To Touch
Parrot With Damaged Beak Gets Second Chance at Life With New Prosthetic Beak

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.