Home / Science

12-Year-Old Proves That Archimedes’ 3rd-Century Death Ray Is Plausible

By Jessica Stewart on February 19, 2024
Archimedes Death Ray by Giulio Parigi

Artist rendering of Archimedes' Death Ray by Giulio Parigi, c. 1600. Uffizi Gallery, Stanzino delle Matematiche. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

A middle school student from Ontario has just proven that the mythical heat ray by Greek mathematician Archimedes could be real. Purported to have been used to burn Roman ships during the 3rd century BCE Siege of Syracuse, this invention used mirrors and the sun to defeat the enemy.

Archimedes' death ray was first mentioned in the 2nd century CE by the author Lucian, who said that Archimedes burned enemy ships. Eventually, it was clarified that he did so using the sun's rays. It is believed that he angled several different mirrors in order to bring the sun together at one point. The extreme heat then caused the ships to quickly go up in flames.

When tasked with selecting a project for the science fair, 12-year-old Brenden Sener decided to see if this ancient death ray was just a myth or if it could actually work. To do so, he created a miniature version of the apparatus. His setup included several simple items he was able to order on Amazon, including concave mirrors, two different heating lamps, an infrared thermometer, and a piece of cardboard.

Science Fair Experiment to Prove Archimedes Death Ray

Photo: Brenden Sener

After marking his focal point on the cardboard, Sener used the thermometer to measure the temperature at the target as he increased the number of mirrors and varied the wattage of the heat lamp. The results clearly show how the mirrors amplified the heat. Using a 100W LED heat lamp, the temperature moved from 27°C (80.5°F) when just the lamp was on to a scorching 54°C (129.2°F) when four mirrors were used.

In his report, Sener acknowledges that others have tried to prove the veracity of Archimedes' heat ray. Most famously, Mythbusters took a crack at recreating the experiment. While they showed that temperature increased, they weren't able to cause flames. But the pre-teen reminds us that in Mythbusters, multiple mirrors were used on a single stand. Sener's use of several mirrors in different positions more realistically reflects the ancient depictions, which show mirrors scattered across the Bay of Syracuse.

While Sener didn't have a way to test his findings on a real boat, his work is backed up by other experiments. In 2005, a group from MIT found that Archimedes' death ray could set a ship aflame in just 11 minutes.

For his efforts, Sener was awarded handsomely. He took home the Matthews Hall Annual Science Fair Gold Medal, the Physical Sciences Thames Valley Science and Engineering Fair Gold Medal, and the London Public Library Award for Inspiring Children’s Interests in Science and Technology.

h/t: [IFL Science!]

Related Articles:

17-Year-Old Designs a Motor That Could Change How Electric Cars Are Made

High School Science Teacher Explains Bernoulli’s Principle in Viral TikTok Video

12-Year-Old Invents Affordable Fire Detection System That Sends Alerts to Your Phone

17-Year-Old Invents Low-Cost Machine Learning Software That Can Detect Elephant Poachers

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorized and Stabilized Footage Offers a Glimpse Into the Cafés of Paris in the 1920s
Explore Five Volumes of the History of Cartography for Free Online
Explore the Impressively Accurate Medieval World Map by a 12th-Century Islamic Scholar
Performers Dress up as Tigers and Leopards To Celebrate the Harvest Season in India
Mysterious Telegraphic Message Found in Hidden Pocket of Silk Dress From 1888 Is Finally Solved
Researchers Report First Conversation Between Humans and Humpback Whales

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fashion Lover Wears Swimsuit Styles From Different Decades Over the Last 100 Years
Two Rare Dimes Worth $2 Million Dollars Each Are Still in Circulation
Winston Churchill Had a Doctor’s Note To Drink Unlimited Alcohol While Visiting the U.S. During Prohibition
Explore 870,000 Items in the New York Public Library Online Archives
Renaissance Master Leonard Da Vinci Wrote One of the Earliest Known Resumés
There Is No Way To Exceed the Weight Limit of a Small USPS Flat Rate Box, Even With the Densest Metal on the Planet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.