Teachers are some of the most valuable human beings on the planet, and some of them go above and beyond to engage with their students and ensure that they learn. One high school science teacher has done such a good job of this that his students even requested that he start making content on TikTok. And although he originally joined the platform under the username Wolf_Science mostly as a joke, he was surprised to find that people were actually displaying genuine interest in his content. And now, one of the physics teacher’s videos has even gone viral, receiving more than 2 million views on TikTok.

The engaging clip shows the science teacher explaining Bernoulli’s Principle using little more than an extremely long plastic bag and the air in his lungs. What is Bernoulli’s Principle, you ask? Well, Wolf_Science explains it best with a practical, real-world example. In the viral TikTok, the instructor shows how Bernoulli’s Principle allows him to fill the entire bag with just one breath. And if you weren’t seeing it happen right before your eyes, you’d hardly believe it was possible.

People in the comments were absolutely blown away by the demonstration, with one fellow scientist even saying that it was “one of the coolest examples of applied physics” they’ve seen on the app. Microsoft Education also made a comment on the video. “Teachers like you take our breath away,” the technology company said, before wishing him a happy Teacher Appreciation Week.

It just goes to show that a good teacher is truly priceless; and when learning is fun, we’ll even do it in our free time. Scroll down to see Wolf_Science’s fantastic demonstration of Bernoulli’s Principle. And for more engaging science content, find the teacher on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Watch this science teacher effortlessly explain Bernoulli's Principle in a viral TikTok video.

Wolf_Science: TikTok | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Wolf_Science.

