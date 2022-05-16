Home / Science

High School Science Teacher Explains Bernoulli’s Principle in Viral TikTok Video

By Arnesia Young on May 16, 2022
High School Science Teacher Explains Bernoulli’s Principle in Viral TikTok

Teachers are some of the most valuable human beings on the planet, and some of them go above and beyond to engage with their students and ensure that they learn. One high school science teacher has done such a good job of this that his students even requested that he start making content on TikTok. And although he originally joined the platform under the username Wolf_Science mostly as a joke, he was surprised to find that people were actually displaying genuine interest in his content. And now, one of the physics teacher’s videos has even gone viral, receiving more than 2 million views on TikTok.

The engaging clip shows the science teacher explaining Bernoulli’s Principle using little more than an extremely long plastic bag and the air in his lungs. What is Bernoulli’s Principle, you ask? Well, Wolf_Science explains it best with a practical, real-world example. In the viral TikTok, the instructor shows how Bernoulli’s Principle allows him to fill the entire bag with just one breath. And if you weren’t seeing it happen right before your eyes, you’d hardly believe it was possible.

People in the comments were absolutely blown away by the demonstration, with one fellow scientist even saying that it was “one of the coolest examples of applied physics” they’ve seen on the app. Microsoft Education also made a comment on the video. “Teachers like you take our breath away,” the technology company said, before wishing him a happy Teacher Appreciation Week.

It just goes to show that a good teacher is truly priceless; and when learning is fun, we’ll even do it in our free time. Scroll down to see Wolf_Science’s fantastic demonstration of Bernoulli’s Principle. And for more engaging science content, find the teacher on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Watch this science teacher effortlessly explain Bernoulli's Principle in a viral TikTok video.

@wolf_science Bernoulli’s Principle. #science #firefighting #fan #teachersoftiktok #learnontiktok ♬ original sound – Wolf_Science

Wolf_Science: TikTok | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Wolf_Science.

Related Articles:

School Teacher’s Ingenious Lesson on Fairness Using Band-Aids Goes Viral on TikTok

Futuristic Science and Technology Museum Resembles a Floating Cloud Over the Water

Teacher Creates Fun Science Experiment to Show Kids the Importance of Hand Washing

36 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Primary School Students Capture Incredible Images of Earth Using a Weather Balloon and Camera
High Schooler Invents an Affordable, Mind-Controlled Prosthetic Arm
Engineers Develop Enzyme That Can Break Down Plastic in a Matter of Hours
Researchers Developed a Solar Panel That Continues To Gather Energy Once the Sun Sets
Mushrooms Have Their Own Language With Up to 50 “Words”
Backyard Gardener Grows Record-Breaking 1,269 Tomatoes on One Vine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Evidence of Earliest European Humans Discovered in French Cave
Fossil of Flying Reptile From 170 Million Years Ago Found on Scotland’s Isle of Skye
The Doomsday Vault Is Opening Its Doors for Some New Types of Seeds
Scientists Made an “Everlasting Bubble” That Lasted 465 Days Without Popping
Researchers Discover That Humans Are 33,000 Years Older Than We Thought
11 Trailblazing Female Scientists That You Need to Know

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.