Home / Archeology

Archeologists Find 24 Ancient Bronze Statues in Tuscan Spa

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 16, 2022
Archeologists Find 24 Roman Bronze Statues in Tuscan Spa

A bronze statue partially submerged in the thermal bath. (Photo: Italian Ministry of Culture)

The Romans were known for their bath houses, which served as centers of social, health, and ritual significance. Studying these sites, researchers can peer into the lives of ancient civilizations. Recently, archeologists mucking around in the remains of an ancient bath house near Siena, Italy, were investigating a fascinating period of Italian history as the land transitioned from Etruscan to Roman rule. The routine dig turned into a major moment in archeological lore with the discovery of 24 perfectly preserved 2,300-year-old bronze statues. This treasure trove—hidden for millennia—has rewritten a chapter in ancient history.

The dig at the baths in the small town in San Casciano dei Bagni began in 2019. However, in October 2022, researchers noticed fragments of human sculptures and metallic coins beginning to appear in the ruins. The mud of the baths soon revealed 24 incredible bronze statues. A nude man standing contrapposto, several busts, and a be-robed woman emerging from the water. The statues are the likenesses of Hygieia, Apollo, and other Greco-Roman gods. They bear inscriptions in Latin and Etruscan and indicate the names of Etruscan families.

The statutes are from the 2nd century BCE through the 1st century CE, when Tuscany was passing through military conflict from Etruscan to Roman control. Despite the conquering Romans attempts to supplant Etruscan culture, the statues and their inscriptions indicate coexistence. “This discovery rewrites the history of ancient art,” historian Jacopo Tabolli adds in a statement. “Here, Etruscans and Romans prayed together.” The statues were likely submerged on purpose into the mineral baths as part of an unknown ritual.

The water of the baths protected the statues from oxygen which can encourage bacterial damage. The baths were in use through the Christianization of the failing Roman Empire in the 5th century CE. “One of the last ones [of the statues] particularly struck me for the quality of the details,” Chiara Fermo, an archaeologist at the University of Siena, tells La Repubblica. “It is a female statue, entirely bejeweled, with very detailed necklaces and earrings. An example of what a woman of the time must have been like.”

These magnificent statues are currently being restored, and will soon be displayed in a museum in San Casciano. Tabolli notes that it is “the largest deposit of bronze statues of the Etruscan and Roman age ever discovered in Italy and one of the most significant in the whole Mediterranean.” This monumental find will go down in archeological lore as insight into a world in rapid transition over two millennia ago.

Archeologists discovered 24 incredibly preserved bronze statues in the warm groundwaters of ancient baths in Siena, Italy.

The statues are 2,300 years old.

They originate in a transitionary time when Etruscan rule was giving way to the powerful sway of the Roman Empire.

The quantity, quality, and details of the statues make the trove an unprecedented find.

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Art History: Ancient Practice of Textile Art and How It Continues to Reinvent Itself

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Fills Forest with Life-Size Sculptures Made from Woven Rods of Willow

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dual Mayan Stele Featuring a Female Deity Is Unearthed in Southeastern Mexico
Archeologists Discover 2,700-Year-Old Stone Carvings in Iraq While Restoring the Mashki Gate
Scientific Facial Reconstruction Brings Three Medieval Scots Back to Life
10,000-Year-Old Skeleton Found in Britain Has a Modern-Day Descendant Living Close By
Archeologists Discover Rare Roman Mosaic With Trojan War Motif in Syria
Egyptian Archeologists Request the Return of the Rosetta Stone and Other Artifacts

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.