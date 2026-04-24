A Decade After His Passing, Rodney Smith’s Iconic Images Are on Display at The Photography Show 2026

It’s been a decade since renowned fashion photographer Rodney Smith passed away, but his legacy lives on. Six of his iconic black-and-white photos are currently on display at The Photography Show, presented by The Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD), until April 26, 2026.

Bringing together photographs made between 1974 and 2007, this selection, curated by Gilman Contemporary, pairs some of Smith’s earliest images with ones taken more than 30 years later. Seen side by side, they highlight his distinct artistic voice, such as his sharp eye for light and composition, his sense of humor, and his talent for turning everyday moments into whimsical snapshots.

The first two images include Pears (1974), a simple still life lit by sunlight, and Door (2004), where light spills through a slightly open door into a dark hallway. Together, they capture stillness and anticipation—something that Smith returned to throughout his career.

The second pairing captures Smith’s playful, surreal side. In Jonah with Head in Hedges (1998), a suited figure poses with his face in a bush. Next to it, Woman Stepping Through Doorway (1998) captures a woman walking through an empty door frame.

Lastly, the third grouping includes Caroline Seated on Edge of Pool (2000), featuring a female figure dressed in black sitting at the side of a pool. Next to it, Zoe Sleeping with Mask (2007) depicts a woman lying on a bed in a black ball gown and a sleeping mask, shoes in her hand. Together, the images appear like two parts of the same story.

For Gilman Contemporary founder L’Anne Gilman, the exhibition carries a strong personal connection. She knew Smith well, and the six photographs on display reflect both her curatorial instincts and their close friendship. “These images are not simply chosen for their beauty,” says Gilman. “They reflect the Rodney I knew; thoughtful, playful, endlessly searching. Presenting them at AIPAD feels like both a tribute and a conversation.”

If you’re in New York this weekend, you can find these Rodney Smith photos at The Photography Show, booth A10, until Sunday, April 26, 2026.

We were lucky enough to ask the legendary photographer some questions about his work during his lifetime. Read My Modern Met’s exclusive interview with Rodney Smith here.

Six of Rodney Smith’s iconic black-and-white photos are currently on display at The Photography Show, presented by AIPAD, until April 26, 2026.

Bringing together photographs made between 1974 and 2007, the curation pairs some of Smith’s earliest images with ones taken more than 30 years later.

They highlight Smith’s distinct artistic voice, such as his sharp eye for light and composition, his sense of humor, and his talent for turning everyday moments into whimsical snapshots.

Exhibition Information :

The Photography Show, booth A10

April 22–26, 2026

AIPAD

Park Avenue Armory

643 Park Avenue

New York, NY

10065

The Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD): Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos from AIPAD.