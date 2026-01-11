Home / Art History / Modern Art

Expansive Surrealist Exhibition Lands in the U.S. To Celebrate the Art Movement’s Centenary

By Eva Baron on January 11, 2026
Giorgio de Chirico, “The Soothsayer’s Recompense,” 1913. (Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Giorgio de Chirico, “The Soothsayer’s Recompense,” 1913. (Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

A little over a century ago, in 1924, André Breton published his Manifesto of Surrealism. Across some 20 pages, the French writer lamented that, as people grow older, they inevitably abandon their imaginations in favor of pragmatism. He did, however, present a solution to this conundrum: leaning into, rather than eschewing, a childlike sense of creativity. It turns out he was right, and thus the surrealist movement was born. Now, 100 years after its birth, a landmark exhibition dedicated solely to surrealism has finally arrived in the United States, following successful runs at the Centre Pompidou, the Musées Royaux des Beaux-Arts de Belgique, the Fundación MAPFRE, and the Hamburger Kunsthalle.

Currently on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA), the exhibition’s sole U.S. venue, Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100 gathers about 200 works by more than 70 surrealist artists. Pieces range from fuzzy umbrellas suspended in midair to paintings of unsettling, chimeric creatures, providing a kaleidoscopic glimpse into one of the world’s most influential artistic movements. As is to be expected, the exhibition highlights surrealism’s leading talents, including Salvador Dalí, Marcel Duchamp, Max Ernst, René Magritte, Joan Miró, and Man Ray, among others.

Despite its ambitious scope, Dreamworld does acknowledge surrealism’s limitations. A vast majority of the exhibition’s works were produced by men, but there are still a few gems that challenge the assumption that women were entirely absent within 20th century modernism. Danish artist Rita Kernn-Larsen makes an appearance, for instance, with The Women’s Uprising, a moody painting from 1940 depicting a group of tangled trees, all bearing feminine features like breasts. Léonor Fini’s 1941 L’Alcove (Self-portrait with Nico Papatakis) offers a sensual, dreamlike scene in which the artist gazes longingly at a nude Papatakis—rather than the other way around. Jacqueline Lamba, Breton’s wife, contributes Behind the Sun, a layered, earthy canvas reminiscent of Picasso’s Cubist collages.

Perhaps most compelling of all, though, are works by artists like Claude Cahun and Toyen (born Marie Čermínová), both of whom resisted the gender binary entirely. Though a multidisciplinary artist, Cahun might have been most intriguing as a self-portraitist, assuming performative, surreal personae that resisted the period’s strict notions of femininity. Similarly, Toyen consistently refused feminine language markers and roles, all while producing erotic yet abstract paintings inspired by gender, sexuality, and desire. When juxtaposed with the male artists of the time period, such creatives as Cahun and Toyen complicate traditional understandings of surrealism as an exclusively male endeavor.

But Dreamworld is far from simply an overview. To help guide viewers through surrealist sprawl, the exhibition is organized into several thematic sections. In “Premonition of War,” for example, artists like Dalí, Ernst, and Pablo Picasso reimagine the devastations of war and totalitarianism as monstrous, terrifying creatures. “Exiles,” on the other hand, considers how surrealists working in France escaped to North America during the outbreak of World War II, settling in Caribbean ports, Mexico, and the United States. Exclusive to PMA, this section notably features Frida Kahlo’s 1936 My Grandparents, My Parents, and I, alongside paintings by Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko.

“This idea of finding a technique which evades your conscious control is really the central part here,” PMA curator Matthew Affron told WHYY in a recent interview. “What surrealism wanted, fundamentally, was a revolution in consciousness.”

And what a revolution this exhibition is. Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100 is currently on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art through February 16, 2026.

After successful runs in Europe, Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100 has arrived at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the exhibition’s only U.S. venue, in celebration of the movement’s centenary.

Salvador Dalí, “Soft Construction with Boiled Beans (Premonition of Civil War),” 1936. (Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Salvador Dalí, “Soft Construction with Boiled Beans (Premonition of Civil War),” 1936. (Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

André Masson, “The Landscape of Wonders,” 1935. (Courtesy of the Guggenheim Museum)

André Masson, “The Landscape of Wonders,” 1935. (Courtesy of the Guggenheim Museum)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Victor Brauner, “The Lovers (Messengers of the Number),” 1947. (Courtesy of the Centre Pompidou, Paris)

Victor Brauner, “The Lovers (Messengers of the Number),” 1947. (Courtesy of the Centre Pompidou, Paris)

The exhibition gathers some 200 artworks by more than 70 surrealist artists, offering a generous glimpse into one of the world’s most influential artistic movements.

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

René Magritte, “The Six Elements,” 1929. (Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

René Magritte, “The Six Elements,” 1929. (Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Leonora Carrington, “The Pleasures of Dagobert,” 1945. (Courtesy of the Collection of Eduardo F. Costantini)

Leonora Carrington, “The Pleasures of Dagobert,” 1945. (Courtesy of the Collection of Eduardo F. Costantini)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100 is on view at PMA through February 16, 2026.

Salvador Dalí, ”Aphrodisiac Telephone,” 1938. (Courtesy of the Minneapolis Institute of Art)

Salvador Dalí, ”Aphrodisiac Telephone,” 1938. (Courtesy of the Minneapolis Institute of Art)

Remedios Varo, “Icon,” 1945. (Courtesy of the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires)

Remedios Varo, “Icon,” 1945. (Courtesy of the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Installation view of “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,” now open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Aimee Almstead)

Exhibition Information:
Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100
November 8, 2025–February 16, 2026
The Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Philadelphia Museum of Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Related Articles:

Paris Celebrates 100 Years of Surrealism With Landmark Exhibit at Centre Pompidou

Photographer Blurs His Subjects to the Point of Psychedelic Abstraction

Artist Reimagines 20th-Century Art with Dreamlike Paintings Evoking Past and Present

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Exhibition Organized by Color Explores Its Use by Artists Across Time and Aesthetics
Rediscovered Picasso Painting Heads To Auction After 80 Years of Hiding in a Private Collection
See How Picasso Drew His Masterpieces in Real-Time in This Incredible Documentary
New Exhibition Puts Pablo Picasso In Conversation With Contemporary Asian Art
Learn About Louise Bourgeois: From Her French Beginnings To Monumental Spider Sculptures
Frida Kahlo Museum: Iconic Painter’s ‘Blue House’ in Mexico City Offers Insights About Her Life and Work

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Tamara de Lempicka Portrait of Prominent Physician up for Auction for First Time in 40 Years
Major Matisse Retrospective Is a Comprehensive Journey Through the Artist’s Six-Decade Career
Iconic ‘Luna Luna’ Art Carnival From the ’80s Reopens in New York City
Paris Celebrates 100 Years of Surrealism With Landmark Exhibit at Centre Pompidou
50 Years Ago Marina Abramović’s Revolutionary ‘Rhythm 0’ Tested Human Nature
Tamara de Lempicka’s Revolutionary Art To Be Exhibited in First U.S. Retrospective

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.