This Year’s Photography Show Proved Just How Irreplaceable Its Titular Medium Is

Last week, a tree-lined block in uptown Manhattan buzzed with visitors. They were filtering in and out of the Park Avenue Armory, where, from April 22 to 26, the 2026 Photography Show was being held. Organized annually by the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD) since 1980, the fair has consistently championed its titular medium, but the 45th edition refined its scope to offer a more complete, if unexpected, glimpse into photography’s history and its subsequent evolution.

As in previous years, the Photography Show once again gathered countless exhibitors from around the globe, ranging from Taiwan’s Be Fine Art Gallery to Madrid’s Gregory Leroy Photographs to Brooklyn’s Higher Pictures. This year, though, Latin American practices arose as the fair’s most resonant throughline, with presentations spotlighting a diverse range of voices from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, among others. Rolf Art, for instance, showcased works by Alicia D’Amico, an Argentine photographer whose images capture the distinct mood and atmosphere of 20th-century Buenos Aires. Ruiz-Healy Art, on the other hand, celebrated Graciela Iturbide, who, for the past five decades, has produced imaginative portraits of the people, cultures, and landscapes that define Mexico and its surrounding regions. Taken together, it’s a fitting moment to acknowledge and explore Latin America’s rich photographic traditions, especially considering that art from the region has enjoyed tremendous success at auction in recent years.

“ I feel like [AIPAD] made a conscious effort this year to showcase more Latin American, Latinx, Chicano-focused galleries,” Ruiz-Healy told Hyperallergic in a recent interview.

Beyond this, contemporary photographers also received significant attention throughout the fair. For its debut at the Photography Show, Leica Gallery unveiled several recent images, including Sara Messinger’s Teenagers 6 and Ismail Ferdous’s Barbe à Papa from 2022. Both photographs play with new conventions emerging within the medium, incorporating striking yet tight compositions, bold colors, and scenes that center rather than obscure the everyday. In contrast, Echo Fine Arts demonstrated how photographers continue to revisit the past. Frédéric David may embody this impulse best, contributing prints that, despite being from 2025, betray a vintage sheen in their weathering, soft contours, and muted palettes. This “remixing” becomes all the more exciting when considered alongside the work of early pioneers like Dorothea Lange, Brassaï, and Ansel Adams, whose work was also on display.

Jackson Fine Art, however, might just have been the star of the show. Aside from featuring Gail Albert Halaban and Sally Mann, the Atlanta-based gallery dedicated several walls to Gordon Parks and his landmark Segregation Story. Created for a 1956 Life magazine article, the series follows Black families living in Alabama during the Jim Crow era. The collection is as devastating as it is essential, contending with the legacy of segregation with startling clarity.

In an age defined by AI and, in turn, the increasing devaluation of creative labor, this year’s Photography Show proved just how singular—and irreplaceable—the medium is and always has been.

At the 2026 Photography Show, held April 22–26 at the Park Avenue Armory, exhibitors from around the world proved how diverse, innovative, and exciting photography is and always has been.

Held annually by AIPAD, the 45th edition of the fair maintained a special focus on Latin American voices, both historic and contemporary.

Taken in its entirety, the Photography Show provided a welcome reprieve in the AI era, showcasing the humanity inherent to its titular medium.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ALMA Communications.