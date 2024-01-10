Home / Inspiring

Burger King Employee Who Didn’t Miss Work for 27 Years Buys First Home With Crowdfunding Donations

By Margherita Cole on January 10, 2024
@thekeep777 CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!!!! #KEVIN27YEARS MIRACLES DO HAPPEN!!! #MIRACLES #DavidSpade #JoeDirt #TheTodayShow #TMZ #ChristmasMiracle #Believe #Home #Houses #KillaKev #YouDaBest #Inspiration #K27Y #NoHate # #Peace #swifties #friends . NEWS NATION https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/burger-king-worker-gets-400k-in-crowdfunding-after-27-year-tenure/amp/ #HappyNewYear #KevinFord #K27Y #KEVIN-27-YEARS #Live #HaveFun #Truth #Honor #Love NEWSMAX Interview… https://youtu.be/vd0wZJDfsAQ?si=_pHjmsbjTZcvQX_Q Thankful for YOU… . KEVIN-27-YEARS BK… Over$200k Raised For Burger King Employee Who Got A ‘Goodie Bag' For 27 Years Of Work | Essence https://www.essence.com/news/burger-king-employee-27-years/ This Was A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!!! . NY Post Article https://nypost.com/2023/08/08/burger-king-cook-who-hasnt-missed-work-in-27-years-gets-400k-in-donations-after-viral-vid/ Thank You! If Anyone Ask You if Miracles are Real Tell Them About Me and That YOU Were a Part of It!!! #Ty #XmasMiracle #Xmas #Holidays #Swifty #Kelce #swifties #KevinFord #fellowship #K27Y #Honor #AmericanHeros #JOY KEVIN-27-YEARS BK . NOW THIS!!! https://fb.watch/ehrhC2AZgY/ I LOVE YAWL!!! May God Bless You and Yours in the New Yearand Beyond… KEVIN-27-YEARS… #viralvid #Swifty #Swifties #Love THANK YOU and May God Bless and Keep You and Yours in the New Year and Beyond… LLP Kevin Ford . JOY… ☺️ BE HAPPY FOR EVERYONE! #JOY… LLP Kevin Ford #JOY #Happiness #Love Link in Bio… Thank You and May God Bless You and Yours Always… LLP #AmericanHeros KEVIN-27-YEARS BK THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! #Joy #Joyful #thankful #gratitude #K27Y #Love #KevinFord #fellowship #YouSavedMe #swifties #Kelce #Viral #ViralVid #Traylor #viralvideo #Love #Laugh #Ty #Holidays #Xmas #Magic #XmasMiracle #Honor IT'S THE MACK!!! by KEVIN-27-YEARS https://my-store-da4a85.creator-spring.com/listing/it-s-the-mack . #HardWork #Hustle #Grind #KevinFord #JOY #Joyful #AmericanHeros #RealLife #K27Y #Kevin27Years #KevinFord #Thankful #YouSavedMe #ThankYou #Grateful #Swifty #viralvid #Business #MOREOFTHAT ♬ Christmas – neozilla

Working at the same company for nearly 30 years is an amazing feat, but never missing a single day of work throughout that period is almost hard to believe. However, that's exactly the kind of determined hard-working ethic Kevin Ford brings to his job at Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarren International Airport. In 2022, the long-time employee went viral for never missing a workday in his 27th year at the company. Despite this incredible achievement, he received just a goodie bag as a reward. This prompted Ford's daughter Seryna to start a GoFundMe for her father and raise funds for a well-deserved trip to see family in Texas. After numerous donations, Ford shared an update on TikTok that he was able to purchase his first-ever home with some of the $450,000 raised through donations.

The video opens with Ford standing at the threshold of his new three bedroom and two bathroom home in Pahrump, Nevada. “I’m trying to get through without crying but I wanted to show you something, something you made possible,” Ford says in the video. “I know it’s not a mansion, but it’s mine.” He goes on to express his gratitude for the fact that his children and grandchildren will have some place to stay when they come to visit. “I want to thank everyone all around the world for what you’ve done for me, something I have never thought would be possible for me: homeownership,” he adds. Ford continues the tour through the kitchen and living room, the latter of which is already decorated with a poster of the TODAY show which he was a guest on in 2022.

The house has a private backyard with a couple of trees and no neighbors on the right side. “Everything’s really nice. Now the only thing I have to get used to is it is quiet out there,” he says. Even after the GoFundMe was initiated, Ford has continued to maintain his perfect attendance record at Burger King, using any extra funds he makes or receives through donations to save up in hopes of opening his own restaurant one day. “When I try to think of how I feel, it’s very difficult because this is unbelievable,” Ford says, “It still feels like a dream that this is happening to anybody, let alone me.”

You can donate to Kevin through GoFundMe.

Burger King employee Kevin Ford went viral for never missing a single day of work in 27 years at the company.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Ford (@thekeep777)

He received a goodie bag in compensation for his hard work, but his daughter Seryna thought her father deserved more and set up a GoFundMe.

Since then, Ford received over $450,000 in donations and used a sizable portion to purchase his first-ever home.

Kevin Ford: Instagram | TikTok| GoFundMe
h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

People Donate $270,000 To Loyal Burger King Employee of 27 Years

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood To Offer Free Tuition Assistance to All Employees

Kind Customer Brings a Home-Cooked Meal To a Hard-Working Convenience Store Employee

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

92-Year-Old Woman Is the World’s Longest Working Model
Dutch Church Hosts a 96-Day-Long Service To Protect an Armenian Refugee Family From Being Deported
Retired Couple Sells Everything To Live on Cruise Ships Forever
Dad Pens Sweet and Supportive Note to Gay Son That Hasn’t Come Out Yet
Watch a Dad’s Wholesome Reaction to His Daughter’s Near Perfect SAT Score
Baby Blown Away in a Tornado Is Found Safe and Sound in a “Little Tree Cradle”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

95-Year-Old World War II Veteran Teaches History He Lived Through
Teen Collects, Cleans, and Packages Custom LEGO Brick Sets To Donate To Underprivileged Kids
Kind Strangers Send 64 Pairs of Tiny Shoes to Chicken With Missing Toes So He Can Walk Around Easier
News Anchor Gives On-Air Response to Viewer That Body Shamed Her
Woman Has Been Best Friends With Her 175-Pound African Tortoise for 22 Years
Iowa Teen Grows 7,000 Pounds of Vegetables To Donate Them to Families in Need

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.