Burger King Employee Who Didn’t Miss Work for 27 Years Buys First Home With Crowdfunding Donations

Working at the same company for nearly 30 years is an amazing feat, but never missing a single day of work throughout that period is almost hard to believe. However, that's exactly the kind of determined hard-working ethic Kevin Ford brings to his job at Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarren International Airport. In 2022, the long-time employee went viral for never missing a workday in his 27th year at the company. Despite this incredible achievement, he received just a goodie bag as a reward. This prompted Ford's daughter Seryna to start a GoFundMe for her father and raise funds for a well-deserved trip to see family in Texas. After numerous donations, Ford shared an update on TikTok that he was able to purchase his first-ever home with some of the $450,000 raised through donations.

The video opens with Ford standing at the threshold of his new three bedroom and two bathroom home in Pahrump, Nevada. “I’m trying to get through without crying but I wanted to show you something, something you made possible,” Ford says in the video. “I know it’s not a mansion, but it’s mine.” He goes on to express his gratitude for the fact that his children and grandchildren will have some place to stay when they come to visit. “I want to thank everyone all around the world for what you’ve done for me, something I have never thought would be possible for me: homeownership,” he adds. Ford continues the tour through the kitchen and living room, the latter of which is already decorated with a poster of the TODAY show which he was a guest on in 2022.

The house has a private backyard with a couple of trees and no neighbors on the right side. “Everything’s really nice. Now the only thing I have to get used to is it is quiet out there,” he says. Even after the GoFundMe was initiated, Ford has continued to maintain his perfect attendance record at Burger King, using any extra funds he makes or receives through donations to save up in hopes of opening his own restaurant one day. “When I try to think of how I feel, it’s very difficult because this is unbelievable,” Ford says, “It still feels like a dream that this is happening to anybody, let alone me.”

