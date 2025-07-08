Man Spends Over a Decade Beautifying His Brooklyn Neighborhood With Street Art [Interview]

Born and bred in Bushwick, Joe Ficalora has transformed the face of his neighborhood, transforming it into an open-air art museum with a project he calls the Bushwick Collective. But Ficalora is not your typical art curator. In fact, one could say he's an accidental art curator who, in the best way, used his personal pain to reshape his environment.

In 2011, after losing his mother to a devastating battle with brain cancer, Ficalora was looking for a change. So he began searching the internet for street artists who could transform neighborhood walls with their art. Even though he had no connections or experience with the art world, he took a chance and invited several artists to come and paint. And in June 2012, the Bushwick Collective was born.

Over the past 13 years, Ficalora's personal initiative has changed Bushwick and drawn top-tier local and international talent. Everyone from legendary street artists Blek le Rat and Jef Aerosol to My Modern Met favorites Dasic and Alice Pasquini have left their mark on Bushwick's walls.

What makes the Bushwick Collective unique in terms of street art projects is its scope, which moves far beyond the aesthetics of the finished artwork. Ficalora cares deeply that anyone who brings their work to the neighborhood understands its history and is passionate about being part of the community. And each year, an annual block party brings that community out en masse—a stark contrast to Ficalora's days growing up there in the 90s, when he wasn't allowed to play outside for safety reasons.

My Modern Met had the chance to speak with Ficalora about the history of the Bushwick Collective and where he sees it headed. Read on for our exclusive interview.

How did you know that the Bushwick Collective was really starting to take off?

I didn't, I just kept doing it because it made me feel less pain from my loss and the void of my mother no longer being around. People, including family, started to come together, and it was my therapy. I'd say three years into it, I realized I had a greater responsibility to others whom this project has affected and inspired.

How has it helped shape or make a difference in the community?

It has brought the whole world together and created a home for people who love what they are doing with life, not just artists….volunteers, lawyers, doctors, marketing executives, photographers, families. I have received messages even last week to ask when we are hosting our annual event, so they can plan their family trip to America around it. It's a platform for everyone to do what they love and give more of themselves than they receive.

Over a decade in, how has the Bushwick Collective evolved?

It has evolved organically through the blessings of all the souls and hearts that have contributed to this family. Bushwick Collective has its own soul and has grown through the years. Life is about evolving and changing to be better each day we get blessed to be here.

What is your current process for selecting artists who participate?

You must be dedicated to your craft, passionate, and an all-around good human being. Life is way too short not to give it your all!

What do you see for the future of the Bushwick Collective?

I never planned this, and just like life, none of us knows what's to come. I'll just keep being true to my passion for this project and the beautiful people who have helped build it and have helped me put my broken heart back together

How has the whole experience impacted you personally?

In so many ways, so much so that I want it to go forever, even when I'm no longer here and able to continue. It has helped me understand my mom's journey, realize what truly matters, and be inspired by endless amounts of inspiring people (artists, Bushwick KiDs Collective, journalists, volunteers, supporters, sculptors, business executives, musicians, rappers, DJs, producers, videographers, families, young artists, so many). Last year, a young artist came all the way from London to perform live for us to try to get on stage for the Bushwick Collective Block Party. This is just an example of the inspiration and effect that this platform has made, and I have so many more stories to share.

