Buzz Lightyear Talks To Deaf Boy in Sign Language at Disneyland and Makes His Whole Day

For many kids, one of the most exciting parts of a trip to Disneyland is getting to meet and talk to their favorite characters. For one boy named Jabez, his encounter with Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story was not only memorable, but has warmed the hearts of many around the world. While greeting the kid, Buzz Lightyear realized Jabez was deaf but could sign. To make him feel seen and welcome, he greeted and engaged with him using American Sign Language (ASL).

The interaction was captured and shared by Jabez's parents, Estefani and Oscar Arevalo, who are Mexican American and run the account @thatdeaffamily. In the video, Buzz engages with Jabez by pointing to the astronaut Mickey on his shirt to let him know he's a space explorer too. Once Jabez's mom lets Buzz know that he can sign too, the costumed superhero excitedly signs to introduce himself, asking Jabez his name, and then spelling out his own name (B-U-Z-Z) for the wide-eyed little boy. “Nice to meet you! I love you!” Buzz tells him, as a starstruck Jabez repeats the same sentiment right back at him. Buzz also made sure that Jabez's older sister, Everlyn, felt included. After giving her a high five, he also asks her what her name is and offers the family a chance to take a picture with him.

Jabez's mom offered more details about this sweet moment in a later video. “Before meeting Buzz Lightyear, I knew that some Disney characters actually know sign language,” she shares. “Since most of them can't talk directly to kids, they use signs instead. So, of course, I had to sign in front of Buzz to see if he knew ASL and guess what?! He did! The moment he realized we were signing was priceless! I wanted my deaf kids to have that wow moment, like, ‘Disney characters can sign just like me!'”

As delightful as meeting Buzz Lightyear was, that was only one of the many heartwarming moments the Arevalos got to experience during their trip to Disneyland. The family compiled some of these scenes in another video, including Anna and Elsa from Frozen signing at them from a parade float and a little chat with Donald Duck in ASL.

The tender encounters inspired many to share their desire to learn ASL, prompting Arevalo to tell them they should learn sooner rather than later. “Many of you are asking how to learn ASL. Do it now! Don't wait!” she says. “If you want to have actual conversations with Disney characters or just connect with the deaf community, start learning today. There are free resources out there!” Arevalo recommends taking a look at the free ASL courses offered by the Oklahoma School for the Deaf and apps like Lingvano.

To stay up to date with this family and how they navigate the world as a family of first generation deaf Mexican Americans, follow Estefani and Oscar on Instagram.

“The moment he realized we were signing was priceless!” shares Jabez's mom. “I wanted my deaf kids to have that wow moment, like, ‘Disney characters can sign just like me!'”

