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17-Year-Old Athlete Helps Marathon Runner Win the Race After Collapsing

By Regina Sienra on September 24, 2026

Marathons can be nail-biting competitions where the winner crosses the finish line first by 0.01 seconds; or they can be displays of resilience where runners push through the pain (and other inconveniences) to complete the 26.2 miles. But more than often, they spotlight the goodwill of athletes to help one of their own. Such is the case of a then-17-year-old Ariana Luterman who helped runner Chandler Self win the Dallas Marathon in 2017 after the latter collapsed half a mile from the finish line.

Self was the women’s marathon leader when her legs gave out, causing her to fall to her knees. Meanwhile, Luterman was finishing the last leg of a relay. She had been assigned the final two miles out of 13 runners for being a senior at her high school and having participated twice before. This resulted in Self and Luterman being the only ones near the finish line at the moment.

When the teenager saw Self collapse, she instinctively went to her, helping her get up. Self fell three more times, but the young runner stayed by her side, lifting her up each time until Self crossed the finish line with a time of 2:53:58. Luterman carefully stood behind Self as she lunged for the tape, so there was no doubt who crossed first.

While Self was awarded the first place prize, many runners said they weren’t convinced with the result, as she got additional help in her quest. According to the organizers, Self won the race fairly, as the USA Track & Field (USATF) rules state that runners can be helped up by another person if they fall down. However, they can’t have assistance moving forward.

Looking back at the incident, Self told Runners World, “Runners know that you’re not supposed to get any outside assistance in a race. I know the rules of racing. I didn’t want Ariana to touch me. When she leaned down to help me up, I tried to throw her arm off of me, but I didn’t have any energy to push her away.” Still, Self doesn’t blame Luterman for helping her.

As for Luterman, she received worldwide praise for her act of kindness, which caused her team to finish in second place. “I didn’t even think twice,” she told Tribe Sports. “I would say anyone in my position would have done the same thing. There is a real camaraderie in running and such a sense of community in every group of runners around the world. There was no way I wasn’t going to help her.”

Luterman said she didn’t quite understand why people commended her for doing something anyone in her position would have done. “It wasn’t an innate thing that only I had the power to do— it’s just part of being human,” she said. “When someone falls down, you pick them up, dust them off and tell them let’s keep going!”

Young athlete Ariana Luterman helped runner Chandler Self win the Dallas Marathon in 2017 after the latter collapsed half a mile from the finish line.

Sources: Ariana Luterman assists Chandler Self to Dallas Marathon win; After Bonking at Last Year’s Dallas Marathon, Chandler Self Is Ready for a Do-Over; Ariana Luterman: The split second decision that changed one race

Related Articles:

Struggling London Marathon Runner Gets Help From Fellow Athletes To Finish the Race

Marathoner With Blood on Her Legs Finishes Race Despite Getting Period 5 Miles From the Finish Line

Runner Becomes First Woman Ever To Win the Cocodona 250, a Grueling 3-Day Ultramarathon

High School Coach Comes From Behind To Win Los Angeles Marathon by 0.01 Seconds

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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