Young Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets To Surf With Help From His Friends at New Hampshire Surf Shop

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Summer Sessions Surf Shop (@summersessionssurfshop)

The folks at Summer Sessions Surf Shop in New Hampshire think that everybody deserves to enjoy the thrill of riding the waves. That’s why, when Enzo Marcantoni, a young man living with cerebral palsy, visited them while on vacation, they went out of their way for him. The team carefully placed him on a paddleboard and took him to the ocean at Jenness Beach, fulfilling his dream of surfing and kickstarting a years-long friendship.

“The guys at the surf shop had the idea to put Enzo’s sports buggy on the paddleboard. After that—the rest was history,” said Marcantoni’s dad, Walter. “As soon as he got on the board, he just kept saying, ‘Again, again, again!’ The videos don’t even do his energy justice. As parents, we can see how much joy he gets out of it. We almost had tears in our eyes watching him!”

Marcantoni’s history at Summer Sessions Surf Shop traces back to before the pandemic. While he wanted to return the next year, he had to power through three surgeries to get himself comfortable to get out to surf, only to have his trip ruined by border closures. Luckily, he returned in 2022 when he was 18, and has made near-yearly visits to New Hampshire to enjoy the waves with his surfer friends. “He is a leader, team member, friend, and an absolute inspiration,” writes Summer Sessions Surf Shop.

The young man’s love for surfing has earned him the nickname of “The King of Jenness Beach” from the Summer Sessions Surf Shop guys. “Couldn’t be a better night to be out with our favorite surfer!” they wrote as they shared images of Marcantoni’s 2025 visit. “Enzo absolutely shredded and continues to push his own surfing and reminding us why we all love this sport! Thanks for always sharing the stoke Enzo and thank to our Local Community of Surfers and Surf Coaches!”

Marcantoni’s dad says that his son doesn’t want anything to pass him by, and that he’s up for anything. “He loves skiing, boxing, and any water sports,” he explains. As such, the surf shop’s efforts have been priceless. “When most people look at our son, they see what’s missing, and what he can’t do. But the staff at the surf shop saw past it all, and saw he just wants to have fun like everyone else.”

The proud dad adds, “It takes really special people to see past those limitations and that’s the most important message. We want to raise awareness and show that surfing can be inclusive for everyone. As long as Enzo wants to keep surfing, and it keeps putting a smile on his face, we’ll make it happen.”

When Enzo Marcantoni, a young man living with cerebral palsy, visited Summer Sessions Surf Shop while on vacation, they went out of their way for him.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Summer Sessions Surf Shop (@summersessionssurfshop)

The team carefully placed him on a paddleboard and took him to the ocean, fulfilling his dream of surfing and kickstarting a years-long friendship.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Summer Sessions Surf Shop (@summersessionssurfshop)

“The guys at the surf shop had the idea to put Enzo’s sports buggy on the paddleboard. After that—the rest was history,” says Marcantoni’s dad, Walter.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Summer Sessions Surf Shop (@summersessionssurfshop)

“He is a leader, team member, friend, and an absolute inspiration,” writes Summer Sessions Surf Shop.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Summer Sessions Surf Shop (@summersessionssurfshop)

“When most people look at our son, they see what’s missing, and what he can’t do. But the staff at the surf shop saw past it all, and saw he just wants to have fun like everyone else.”

Related Articles :

Audience Member With Cerebral Palsy Steals the Show After Comedian Invites Him on Stage

Artist Nnena Kalu Becomes First Person With a Learning Disability To Win the Turner Prize

Paralyzed Man Makes Selfless Donation to Help Boy with Cerebral Palsy

13-Year-Old Boy Builds Custom 3D-Printed Wheelchair for a Little Girl