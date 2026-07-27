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Photo of Lionel Messi Holding Baby Lamine Yamal To Be Turned Into a Collectible Trading Card

By Regina Sienra on July 27, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por Guardian Sport (@guardian_sport)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end, with Spain emerging as the undisputed champions. During the final match, the eyes of the world were on two players: Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Spain’s Lamine Yamal. Considered two of the best soccer players of the moment, the athletes were playing against one another for the first time. To mark the occasion, Topps is releasing a collectible card of their first encounter, which didn’t take place on the pitch, but rather when Messi met Yamal as a baby.

The photograph was originally shot in 2007 by photographer Joan Monfort for a UNICEF calendar. Yamal’s parents, who had just welcomed him five months prior, entered a contest to have their baby photographed with one of the world-famous FC Barcelona players at the team’s facilities. As luck would have it, baby Yamal was paired with Messi, who, at 20, was already making a name for himself in the club.

“It is difficult for a young man, but Lamine was a very happy, smiley little baby. His mum Sheila helped us, she was a young girl and they were a very poor family, but they were very nice to work with,” Monfort told BBC Sport about the day he took the images. “Messi was always a professional in these kinds of things and he adapted to the situation very quickly.” The chosen image for the Topps card shows Messi holding a swaddled Yamal, but other pictures show the Argentine soccer juggernaut bathing him.

Topps has announced that the card will be part of the Stadium Club UEFA Club Competitions (UCC) collection coming later this year. However, you’ll need a lot of luck to get it in your hands, as it is a one-of-a-kind card—much like Yamal and Messi’s chance encounter all those years ago.

To stay up to date with this and more collectible news, make sure to follow Topps on Instagram and X.

Topps is releasing a collectible card featuring the photograph of Lionel Messi holding a baby Lamine Yamal, taken in 2007.

Topps: Instagram | X

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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